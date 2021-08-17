‘ALL PARTIES INCLUDING UMNO & BERSATU HAVE REACHED CONSENSUS TO DROP OLD STYLE OF TIRED & BORING POLITICS THAT GOES AGAINST THE LAW’ – REALLY? LET’S SEE IF THEY REMEMBER THAT IN LAST LAP OF NAMING NEW PM CANDIDATE – ALSO AFTER ROYAL ORDER FOR ‘NEW POLITICAL LANDSCAPE’ & ‘FOCUS ON COVID-19’, NO REASON NOW FOR RECALCITRANT ROS TO BLOCK SYED SADDIQ’S BID TO REGISTER MUDA
Anwar: Agong wants new new political landscape, focus on tackling Covid-19 pandemic
“All party heads met the Agong and his deputies. We talked on how to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and discussions were focused on that.
“As for the rule of law and finding the right candidate for prime minister, those discussions were amicable with the Agong wanting all leaders and parties to work together to achieve a consensus.
“Hence, all parties including Umno, Warisan, Pejuang and Bersatu have a consensus to drop the old style of tired and boring politics that goes against the law.
“We need to restart and develop new ways to govern but more importantly the Agong wants an answer to Covid-19 pandemic and to form a new political landscape that is peaceful and harmonious,” said the PKR president.
Anwar was flanked by Parti Amanah Malaysia president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
Pejuang’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who was in attendance today, was not at Anwar’s side.
All the above including Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were among party leaders present to meet the Agong today.
They were seen entering at 1.50pm and all exited around 4.05pm. – MALAY MAIL
King wants political leaders to unite and face the pandemic together
Anwar also said the King specifically said there should not be any “sore losers” when a new prime minister is appointed to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
“The issue here is not the appointment of a new prime minister, but the King and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong want to form a new political landscape that is more peaceful and refreshing for Malaysians,” he told reporters when met outside Istana Negara’s Gate 2 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Perikatan government was led by Muhyiddin since March last year. ANN