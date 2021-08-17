AGONG & DEPUTY AGONG TOLD PARTY HEADS TO ‘CREATE NEW POLITICS’, ‘STOP OLD CONFLICTS’, SAYS ANWAR AS ROYAL AUDIENCE ENDS – IN OTHER WORDS, SULTAN ABDULLAH & SULTAN NAZRIN MUST HAVE GIVEN THE POLITICIANS A NICE, GOOD SCOLDING WHICH THEY THOROUGHLY DESERVE ESPECIALLY BERSATU & UMNO – PITY THE MONARCHS DIDN’T LECTURE THE AG & SPEAKER TOO!

Political leaders agree to stop old conflicts’

4pm: Pakatan Harapan leaders exit Istana Negara.

Coalition leader Anwar Ibrahim tells the media that there was a consensus among the party leaders present to “stop old conflicts”.

“We are heading towards a new direction. It is not just an issue about appointing a new prime minister.

“More importantly as stressed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Agong, is to create a new form of politics that is more peaceful and harmonious,” he says. MKINI

Anwar: Agong wants new new political landscape, focus on tackling Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as fruitful and centred on how to rebuild the nation via a new political landscape. Speaking to reporters after a two-hour audience with the Agong, Anwar said it was not focused on who should be the next prime minister but primarily on how the Covid-19 pandemic must be managed. “All party heads met the Agong and his deputies. We talked on how to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and discussions were focused on that. “As for the rule of law and finding the right candidate for prime minister, those discussions were amicable with the Agong wanting all leaders and parties to work together to achieve a consensus. “Hence, all parties including Umno, Warisan, Pejuang and Bersatu have a consensus to drop the old style of tired and boring politics that goes against the law. “We need to restart and develop new ways to govern but more importantly the Agong wants an answer to Covid-19 pandemic and to form a new political landscape that is peaceful and harmonious,” said the PKR president. Anwar was flanked by Parti Amanah Malaysia president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. Pejuang’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who was in attendance today, was not at Anwar’s side. All the above including Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were among party leaders present to meet the Agong today. They were seen entering at 1.50pm and all exited around 4.05pm. MALAY MAIL MKINI / MALAY MAIL

