BOMBSHELL – WARISAN AGREES TO BACK ANWAR FOR PM – PROVIDED HE CAN GET THE MAGICAL ‘111’ NUMBER – BUT IF HE CAN’T, THEN PAKATAN MUST SUPPORT SHAFIE AS THE NEW PM – FAIR ENOUGH! SO LONG AS CHURLSH PKR CAN BE TRUSTED – EVEN AS PRO-HAMZAH CAMP IN PN LEAKS NEWS MUHYIDDIN HAS ’35 SDs IN HAND’ & MAY USE THEM TO BACK UMNO’S ISMAIL SABRI AS PM

Warisan to throw support behind Anwar

3pm: Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman says Warisan will throw support behind Anwar Ibrahim if the latter can get the numbers.

“(But we) hope Pakatan Harapan will give right of first refusal to (Warisan president) Shafie Apdal if Anwar can’t get the magic number (111),” the Warisan youth chief adds in a tweet. MKINI

PETALING JAYA: Recently resigned Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has 35 signed statutory declarations in hand, but it has yet to be known for whom they are all for.

A source said that the 35 SDs will all be for one person alone, as Bersatu decided on Monday (Aug 16) night to go en bloc to show their strength in choosing a Prime Minister.

The source further stated that all 31 Bersatu MPs and four independent MPs aligned to Bersatu have put down their signatures in solidarity last night to follow whichever Muhyiddin and topmost party leaders choose, says the source.

The four independent MPs were former PKR MPs who left the opposition to lend their support to Perikatan Nasional.

This included Julau MP Larry Sng and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

A meeting of the MPs took place at the Perikatan headquarters in Damansara as soon as Muhyiddin announced his resignation on television on Aug 16.

Just an hour before that, the Bersatu supreme council met separately in another meeting chaired by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

“We signed the statutory declarations as advised by Hamzah, who was sent by Muhyiddin to urge all the MPs to work en bloc as only then can we get a strong number behind whoever the prime minister candidate may be.

“We agreed to support Muhyiddin as our number one candidate as he is our president and chair of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, and we feel he was forced out unfairly by those who were too greedy for power and their selfish needs.

“However, our second option is Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he has stood by us.

“He was also the deputy prime minister for Perikatan government,” said the source.

The source further said that at the Bersatu meeting of MPs, Hamzah stressed the need to stay together and if we did not come as 34 MPs, we will not be strong as the other blocs such as PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, which always plays as an en bloc when it comes to giving support for the government.

“We are a relatively new party and we have a few factions which must come together.

“Many of us are resigned to the fact that we may have to forgo the prime minister’s post but if we don’t stick together, we may not even be a part of the Perikatan government.

“The aim is to keep Perikatan intact and not let it crumble before the next general election,” said the source.

There are currently 220 MPs in Dewan Rakyat and the possibility of parties such as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad abstaining from supporting Perikatan or Pakatan Harapan remains high.

There are also attempts by both sides being made to woo Parti Warisan Sabah’s eight MPs led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, with Pakatan Harapan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said to have offered Shafie the post of deputy prime minister should the former get the post of the premier.

The King will begin to meet party leaders on Tuesday (Aug 17) to begin the process of finding which MP is most likely to command the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, so that he or she can be appointed as the country’s ninth Prime Minister, in accordance with the Federal Constitution. ANN

Warisan will back Anwar only if he gets past the ‘magic number’, says Youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR— Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is willing to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister, but only if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief already has a certain “magic number” to be able to form government, Datuk Azis Jamman said today.

The Warisan Youth chief also said he hopes PH will allow his party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal the right to refuse support if Anwar was unable to get the necessary numbers.

“Warisan will support DSAI for PM if DSAI can get pass [sic] the magic number and hope PH will give right of first refusal to Shafie if DSAI can’t get pass [sic] the magic number,” Azis posted on Twitter this afternoon.

Asked to clarify the “magic number”, Azis pointed out that Anwar only has the backing of 105 MPs out of 220 in the Dewan Rakyat so far. The Lower House of Parliament has 222 seats fully, but two are currently vacant due to the deaths of their elected representatives.

said. “Minimum 111 out of 220 MPs. As it stands today, Opposition is at 105 MPs so we are short of 7 extra MPs. Minimum 111 out of 220 MPs,” he

In a later tweet , he added that the 105 included the other Opposition parties and listed Warisan, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) led by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Parti Bersatu Sarawak led by Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

Azis said Anwar could have to find the seven other MPs on his own.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called the various political party leaders for an audience at Istana Negara to find out who among the MPs commands the support of the majority.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice this morning instructing the MPs to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister.

The MPs have until 4pm tomorrow to do so. MALAY MAIL

