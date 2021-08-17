WILL AGONG CONSIDER AN ‘INTERIM’ PM BUT WITHOUT A CABINET? BUT WHO COULD THIS SUPERMAN BE – MUHYIDDIN? BUT HE HE’S TOO LAZY – MAHATHIR? AT 96, HE’D ONLY GET MORE CRANKY IF THERE’S TOO MUCH STRESS – ANWAR? GET OUT OF HERE! THAT GUY’S ONLY GOOD AT TALKING & FAMOUS FOR UTTER LACK OF ORGANISATION – NAJIB/ZAHID? MIGHT AS WELL PUT DRACULA IN CHARGE OF THE BLOOD BANK – ISMAIL SABRI? NOPE, TOO ‘TURTLE EGGS’ & CLUELESS – PERHAPS ONLY 2 CAN MANAGE IT – KHAIRY OR SHAFIE – BUT TEMPERAMENTAL KJ, WHILE CAPABLE, HAS NO SUPPORT – AS FOR ‘QUIET WORKER’ SHAFIE, PERHAPS HE’S THE BEST BET FOR HIS ENERGY & UNITY APPROACH – THERE’S ALSO YOUTHFUL SYED SADDIQ BUT NOT NOW – HE’S MALAYSIA’S BEST BET FOR THE FUTURE & THEY’RE ALL VERY, VERY AFRAID OF HIM & HIS POTENTIAL
A PM without a Cabinet on the cards?
PETALING JAYA: The appointment of an interim prime minister, but without a Cabinet, appears to be a possible solution to the current political crisis as no party appears to command majority support, says a source in the know.
Speaking to FMT, the source said there were two main parties in the race to be appointed prime minister following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation today.
“On one side, you have a group led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob and on the other side is the opposition bloc.
“The bulk of Bersatu MPs are backing Ismail Sabri, this would see a coalition similar to the previous administration.”
On the opposition front, the source said the frontrunners are PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his Warisan counterpart Shafie Apdal.
“Some former PKR MPs and a section of Bersatu MPs are more inclined to backing Shafie than Ismail Sabri.”
It is also understood that the 15 Umno MPs who withdrew support for Muhyiddin, leading to his downfall, are unlikely to support Ismail’s bid to be PM as it would mean working with Bersatu.
Yesterday, it was reported that Ismail’s bid, which saw him seeking support from former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, had not received Umno’s blessing.
“No one actually has the numbers, even if someone were to get just enough support to be PM, it’s unlikely that you will have a stable government.
“One of the proposals that will be put forward, that perhaps makes the most sense, is to have a competent interim prime minister without a Cabinet who can work with the civil service until elections can safely be held.”
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be meeting political party leaders today amid reports that MPs have been asked to submit their PM candidate to Istana Negara.
