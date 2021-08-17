AGONG KICKS OFF MEETING WITH PARTY LEADERS AHEAD OF PM VOTE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN SAYS ‘ABAH’ TO MAKE COMEBACK IN GE15 – A SIGN HE HAS PUT HIMSELF OUT OF THE RACE – BUT DOES IT MEAN HE WILL BACK UMNO’S ISMAIL SABRI OR WILL BERSATU MPs BE ALLOWED TO MAKE THEIR OWN CHOICE?

Leaders arrive for audience with King

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was the first leader to arrive for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah this afternoon.

He was followed by several others in quick succession.

Their audience with the King comes after former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned yesterday.

Party leaders are said to be having an audience with His Majesty to state their views on forming a new government.

An opposition leader who did not want to be named said leaders of coalition partners PKR, DAP and Amanah were informed to prepare for the audience yesterday.

Zahid arrived at 1.54 pm in a white Toyota landcruiser. Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was then seen entering the palace through Gate 2.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrived at 1.57 pm also through Gate 2 in a white Toyota Vellfire while Amanah president Mohamad Sabu arrived a minute later, followed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in a Toyota Lexus.

Abah to return in GE15, Muhyiddin says

CARETAKER Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will use his time after resigning office to prepare Bersatu for the 15th general election.

Voters can consider his party’s track record in government for the past 17 months and be given the chance to vote for him again, the Bersatu president told a closed door press conference for senior editors of the mainstream media after announcing his resignation on live television yesterday.

“Preparations for the general election have started, setting up infrastructure and implementing strategy.

“God-willing, if people think our report card for the past year has been good, and if they feel comfortable seeing Abah’s face again, we will give them a chance to consider voting for us again,” Muhyiddin said in a clip of the press conference reported by Astro Awani.

“Abah” or “father” is the moniker Muhyiddin has used for himself in speeches during his nearly 18 months in office.

“I have more time now, I know I have much experience leading elections,” said the Pagoh MP, who built his political career with Umno.

He was also asked about the possibility of making a comeback as prime minister, to which he said: “Let’s see”, according to Malaysiakini’s report of the closed-door press conference.

Muhyiddin resigned yesterday after 532 days in office, which he assumed after joining forces with Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and, crucially, a group of rebel PKR MPs to oust the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.

His short-lived administration, the briefest in Malaysia’s history, was centred on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, while manoeuvring to keep his slim majority intact.

In the past two weeks, 15 Umno MPs have withdrawn their support for him, overturning that majority and prompting his resignation yesterday.

Speaking to the senior editors yesterday, Muhyiddin said there were people who still wanted him to stay on, but he could not as he had to follow the provisions of the federal constitution.

Upon his resignation, Muhyiddin was appointed caretaker prime minister by the Agong until a successor is found. The general election will not be held now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As yet, none of the prospective candidates to succeed Muhyiddin have a clear majority. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

