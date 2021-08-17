BOMBSHELL – IN MALAYSIA, VOTING FOR NEW PM TO BE BY WHATSAPP, FAX OR EMAIL! SURELY MALAYSIA IS NOT SO DESPERATE TO BE A LAUGHING STOCK – IS IT SO POOR IT DOES NOT HAVE A PARLIAMENT BUILDING WHERE MPs CAN OPENLY VOTE? CONCERN, CONFUSION & TREPIDATION AT DISGRACED SPEAKER’S LATEST ORDER – SURELY AGONG, HIMSELF A VICTIM OF MUHYIDDIN’S CUNNING & TRICKERY, WON’T LET THE POLITICIANS BYPASS PARLIAMENT AGAIN?

29/3/2018, Kuala Lumpur - A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur. Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Declare your prime minister pick, MPs urged

Some also said the choice of prime minister should be done physically in Parliament as Malaysians have the right to know who their MP endorses as PM.They were commenting on a statement by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun who had earlier said the SDs must be submitted through fax, email, or WhatsApp to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s private secretary Azim Mohd Alim by 4pm tomorrow. Azhar added he was following the Agong’s orders.Social network users called for transparency from their MPs, urging them to publicly state the candidate that they have endorsed as prime minister.

Ong replied with: “Not an issue. My stand and the stand of my party has been clear. I will support @anwaribrahim as my PM candidate. Unless otherwise instructed by the party, this will be my vote.”

Iskandar Fareez, communications director for think tank Research for Social Advancement wrote: “Can they upload to a shared drive?”

Iskandar further tweeted: “Malaysia: We aspire to be a high-tech industrialised nation, riding on the wave of IR4.0. Cybersecurity is an essential enabler to this new digital revolution. Also Malaysia: MPs, please PM tepi your preferred candidate via whatsapp, email, or fax. kthxbai.”

Co-founder of the Undi18 movement Qyira Yusri tweeted: “This is not what we meant when we say go online, Art Harun.”

Boo Su-Lyn, the editor-in-chief of health news platform Code Blue wrote: “This should be done openly in the House. Malaysians have the right to know who their MP endorses as PM.”

She hoped that MPs would inform their constituents who they endorse as PM and that that the pick should reflect their constituents’ choice.

“This isn’t a political game. MPs are representatives of the people who should act on behalf of their constituents, not in their personal capacity.

“Malaysians have the right to keep secret their votes for MP/ADUN in an election.

“Lawmakers do not have that right because they are wakil rakyat – every single vote is cast on behalf of their constituents – because we ourselves cannot personally vote on bills, or to elect PM,” she tweeted.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh pointed out that lawmakers were given a short time span to decide on their choice of prime minister.

“Took Art (Azhar) seven months to call for a meeting. He gave us 24 hours to give him a name.

“Even my online order for a nice butter cake needed three days to prepare a cake for delivery,” Yeoh tweeted.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the country’s prime minister yesterday after 532 days in office.

According to Article 43(2a) of the federal constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is expected to appoint a new prime minister, who he deems has the support of the majority of MPs in Dewan Rakyat.

This is the first time a Dewan Rakyat Speaker has gotten involved in the process of appointing a new prime minister.

There is no constitutional provision or precedent for the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to get involved in the process.  TMI

Next PM must table vote of confidence, says Leong

PETALING JAYA: The next prime minister must table a motion of confidence immediately after his appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says Selayang MP William Leong.

He said the vote will serve to confirm the King’s judgment and provide legitimacy to the new prime minister to govern.

It was during this time, he said, that elected representatives could not monitor the government’s management of the pandemic and economic crises.

William Leong.

“We will never know the costs for this game of avoiding a motion of confidence – how many of the 1.4 million positive cases and 12,510 deaths could have been avoided, how many of the businesses closed and thousands of jobs lost could have been saved. This must not happen again,” he said in a statement today.

Noting that cabinet collective responsibility was a constitutional convention, Leong said none of the ministers in Muhyiddin’s cabinet were qualified to become the prime minister.

“It will make a mockery of Malaysian parliamentary democracy if a minister in a failed cabinet is appointed as the next prime minister,” he said..

“Malaysians have already suffered the humiliation of the seventh prime minister resigning with the intention of being appointed as the eighth prime minister. Please spare Malaysians from further embarrassment.”

He said that for the sake of the country’s stability and democracy, all party leaders should accept the results of the 14th general election, adding that the people’s mandate for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to rule for five years must be respected.

“The democratic norm of accepting election results means that PH should be allowed to govern for what is left of its term. This should be done. Not for the sake of PH but for the sake of recognising the people’s mandate, for the country and for the sake of Malaysia’s democracy.” FMT

TWITTER.COM / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

