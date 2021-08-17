The MPs will have until 4pm tomorrow to do so. Their letters have to be certified as true.

This instruction was sent by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to all MPs this morning.

“As instructed by decree from His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I hereby give notice to you to submit a letter stating clearly one MP whom you support to be the ninth prime minister,” wrote Azhar.

The letter has to be submitted through fax, email or WhatsApp and addressed to Nazim Mohd Alim, the private secretary to the Agong.

Hand-delivered or late submissions would not be entertained, said Azhar.

So MPs will now be showing their support for a PM candidate by way of WhatsApp (or email). This is what it's come to. Might as well vote on the Budget via WhatsApp. No need for Parliament to convene at all. But then I may be giving them ideas. — Tricia Yeoh (@TriciaYeoh) August 17, 2021

Azhar also reminded MPs to maintain secrecy over the contents of the letter.

Under Article 43(2)(a), the Agong has to appoint a prime minister who “in his judgment is likely” to command the confidence of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister yesterday after failing to hold on to his majority. He is currently serving as caretaker prime minister. MKINI

Next PM must table vote of confidence, says Leong