The MPs will have until 4pm tomorrow to do so. Their letters have to be certified as true.
This instruction was sent by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to all MPs this morning.
“As instructed by decree from His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I hereby give notice to you to submit a letter stating clearly one MP whom you support to be the ninth prime minister,” wrote Azhar.
Hand-delivered or late submissions would not be entertained, said Azhar.
So MPs will now be showing their support for a PM candidate by way of WhatsApp (or email). This is what it's come to. Might as well vote on the Budget via WhatsApp. No need for Parliament to convene at all. But then I may be giving them ideas.
— Tricia Yeoh (@TriciaYeoh) August 17, 2021
Azhar also reminded MPs to maintain secrecy over the contents of the letter.
Under Article 43(2)(a), the Agong has to appoint a prime minister who “in his judgment is likely” to command the confidence of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister yesterday after failing to hold on to his majority. He is currently serving as caretaker prime minister. MKINI
Next PM must table vote of confidence, says Leong
PETALING JAYA: The next prime minister must table a motion of confidence immediately after his appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says Selayang MP William Leong.
He said the vote will serve to confirm the King’s judgment and provide legitimacy to the new prime minister to govern.
It was during this time, he said, that elected representatives could not monitor the government’s management of the pandemic and economic crises.
“We will never know the costs for this game of avoiding a motion of confidence – how many of the 1.4 million positive cases and 12,510 deaths could have been avoided, how many of the businesses closed and thousands of jobs lost could have been saved. This must not happen again,” he said in a statement today.
Noting that cabinet collective responsibility was a constitutional convention, Leong said none of the ministers in Muhyiddin’s cabinet were qualified to become the prime minister.
“It will make a mockery of Malaysian parliamentary democracy if a minister in a failed cabinet is appointed as the next prime minister,” he said..
“Malaysians have already suffered the humiliation of the seventh prime minister resigning with the intention of being appointed as the eighth prime minister. Please spare Malaysians from further embarrassment.”
He said that for the sake of the country’s stability and democracy, all party leaders should accept the results of the 14th general election, adding that the people’s mandate for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to rule for five years must be respected.
“The democratic norm of accepting election results means that PH should be allowed to govern for what is left of its term. This should be done. Not for the sake of PH but for the sake of recognising the people’s mandate, for the country and for the sake of Malaysia’s democracy.” FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.