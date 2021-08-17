‘REALIGN & COMPROMISE’ – INDEED, PN IS NOTHING BUT A LOOSE GROUPING – TIME FOR THE PARTIES & EVEN THE PLAYERS TO MOVE ON & REGROUP – DON’T WASTE MALAYSIA’S TIME! ODD OR NOT, THE BEST ADVICE SO FAR COMES FROM THE WORST MCMC MINISTER EVER – SALLEH KERUAK, NICE GUY TURNED NAJIB HENCHMAN DURING THE DARK OPPRESSIVE, KLEPTOCRACY DAYS

Realign and compromise, former minister tells parties

PETALING JAYA: No single party can realistically form a government and “realignment and compromises” may be necessary, said a former federal minister.

Salleh Said Keruak also said the new prime minister should consider appointing a small, bipartisan cabinet to build stability.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin Yassin tendered his resignation as the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after a 30-minute audience at the palace.

Salleh said the real focus now should be on recovery.

“Parties should keep this in mind and trust the YDPA to choose the right PM to carry out this responsibility,” he said in a Facebook post.

Today, party leaders will be having an audience with the King to state their views on forming a new government following the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

An opposition leader who did not want to be named said leaders of coalition partners PKR, DAP and Amanah were informed yesterday to prepare for the audience.

