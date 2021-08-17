STOP IT! SLAP SLAP! WAKE UP MUHYIDDIN – YOUR POWER-CRAZY DREAM IS OVER! AFTER SUCH WICKEDNESS – FROM PLOTTING WITH CROOKS TO ‘KILLING’ 13000 PEOPLE TO ‘ACHIEVING’ 0% GDP GROWTH – AND YOU STILL WANT TO BE PM AGAIN!!? EVEN IF CROCODILE-SKIN MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T BELIEVE IN KARMA – AT LEAST FEAR GOD’S PUNISHMENT & REPENT!

The royal audience at the Palace took less than 30 minutes before King Sultan Abdullah gladly accepts Muhyiddin’s letter of resignation. Unlike February 24, 2020, when the King tried to convince Mahathir Mohamad to not resign as Prime Minister (after Muhyiddin betrayed his own Pakatan Harapan government), the monarch did not try to stop Muhyiddin from resigning this round.

The fact that Yang di-Pertuan Agong has also decreed that calling for a General Election during the current Covid-19 pandemic is not an option suggests that Mr Muhyiddin had probably tried to convince the King to dissolve Parliament. This means the power-hungry man would rather try his luck with a snap election than safeguarding the people’s life and health.

Clearly Muhyiddin was reluctant to let go of his power. Not only he becomes the shortest serving prime minister in the history of Malaysia, his short 17-month legacy will be known by historians and students as an era of SOP U-turns, policy flip-flops, double standards, incompetence, hypocrisy, corruption, Coronavirus mishandling, economic mismanagement and of course – illegitimacy.

And the proof of his frustration and dissatisfaction of having to resign under such a humiliating situation can be found in his national address. Desperate to create a narrative that he was a victim and a hero, Muhyiddin claimed that he failed to save his Perikatan Nasional government as a result of lust for power from certain politicians, obviously referring to Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi.

Telling his sob story, he argued that he could have chosen the “easy way” by sacrificing his so-called principles and worked with the crooks. But because he refused to be an accomplice to “kleptocrats”, he was forced to resign after UMNO president Zahid managed to get 15 out of 42 Barisan Nasional MPs to quit the government, effectively toppling the government.

Mr Muhyiddin’s whining and bitching over the national TV was both entertaining and pathetic. He should be the last person on planet Earth to complain about Najib and Zahid’s greed for power. He conveniently forgot that it was he who had betrayed the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government by plotting, conspiring and scheming with both crooks during the “Sheraton Move”.

Instead of crying now, Muhyiddin should remember the moments he happily and proudly walked into the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya last year, laughing and hugging the enemies – UMNO kleptocrats like Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi, as well as PAS Islamist extremists and Talibans like Hadi Awang and Takiyuddin Hassan.

Secondly, Muhyiddin should also remember the previously leaked voice recording of himself in May 2020. In the one-minute audio recording, a voice resembling that of Bersatu (PPBM) president Muhyiddin Yassin was heard suggesting that UMNO leaders be bribed to join PPBM with promises of positions in the Cabinet and even GLCs (government-linked companies).

In his lust for power, Muhyiddin was willingly – even to the extent of desperation – offered positions to the world’s biggest crook when he said – “If they know a new government is going to be formed with UMNO, why not tell them to join us now rather than later? I think if we do that … 10, 20 people … Najib and his gang … and we give them positions … if not ministers, then the chairmen of GLCs.”

Hence, as a power-crazy man himself, Muhyiddin should stop accusing others of being power-hungry. And as an accomplice to “kleptocrats”, he should stop faking as a man with principles. Can he explain why his appointed-Attorney General Idrus Harun suddenly dropped all 46 corruptions and money-laundering charges against former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman?

Can he also explain why Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption conviction was conveniently overturned last month, during a crucial period when Muhyiddin desperately needed the crook’s vote in Parliament? In truth, the powerful prime minister can and has always interfered with the judiciary to free criminals and crooks of the same feather.

His refusal to free Najib and Zahid is incredibly easy to understand. If Najib is free, he will return to drive UMNO and become the biggest threat to Muhyiddin’s political career . Najib’s influential and leadership would make empty vessel Muhyiddin looked like a stooge. More importantly, he wanted to take revenge after Najib sacked him in July 2015 over the 1MDB scandal.

While Zahid was an easy meat, he was an obstacle to Muhyiddin’s ultimate plan to acquire the United Malays National Organisation. Muhyiddin’s own party, Bersatu (PPBM), lacks strong grassroots and machinery. But if Zahid is sent to prison or convicted of corruptions, Muhyiddin could easily take over UMNO and use its grassroots and machinery to win the next general election.

He should stop insulting people’s intelligence. Before Najib and Zahid started the scheme and plot to pull 15 UMNO MPs out of Perikatan Nasional government, Muhyiddin was as quiet as a church mouse, happily enjoying the kleptocrats’ support. But after he was toppled and lost his Iron Throne, he started jumping and pointing finger at the crooks.

But the best part of his farewell speech was when the former PM shameless claimed that there were millions of people who had begged him not to resign. Did he not realize that before his resignation, his popularity or approval rating had plunged to less than 20%? He did not mention the white flag and black flag movements against his regime for obvious reason.

The drama queen also played some silly religious cards, fantasizing that the God had upgraded his status because he fought against Najib’s 1MDB scandal, leading to his sacking. As a result of the God’s blessing, he was entrusted to become the country’s prime minister. Using the same logic, perhaps it was the God’s punishment for his treachery and betrayal.

He also claimed credit, reminding the people how his now-collapsed Perikatan Nasional government’s has ordered more than 87 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, costing a whopping RM4.36 billion. He talked as if the money came from his own pocket instead of taxpayers’ money. However, he could not explain why 14 million doses of vaccines are being sold to companies and states.

In the same speech, Muhyiddin said his super bloated Cabinet of 73 ministers and deputy ministers had tried the best to save lives and protect the people. That’s not true. On the contrary, his regime had actually killed close to 13,000 people due to Covid, when most of those deaths could be prevented had the government employ competent and capable leaders to manage the pandemic.

On March 1, 2020, the day he was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister, the country had only 29 Coronavirus cases and “zero death” under the previous Pakatan Harapan government. Today, after 17 months under his clueless and incompetent Perikatan Nasional regime, the country saw a total of 1,424,639 infections and 12,784 deaths. He can argue until the cows come home, but the blood is on his hands.

Last year, under Perikatan Nasional, unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 4.8%, foreign direct investments (FDI) has dropped by 68%, some 32,000 small-and-medium-businesses have closed down, Fitch Ratings’ has downgraded Malaysia’s credit rating from A- to BBB+ and economy – GDP – has plunged by 5.6% – the worst contraction since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.

As of June 2021, 30% of shops at shopping malls had closed down and 300,000 workers in retail industries nationwide had lost their jobs over the past 16 months due to failure of the government in containing the pandemic. SME Association of Malaysia also warned that at least 50,000 more small-and-medium-enterprises (SMEs), especially in retail and food and beverages, may be out of business.

In early July, former Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar admitted that up to 580,000 businesses – representing 49 % of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector – are at risk of closing down by October. Malaysia’s MSME sector accounts for close to 40% of the country’s GDP.

IBM, Hyundai, Shell, T‑Systems, Citibank and HSBC are just some of the companies that had either retrenched or relocated to neighbouring countries due to the government’s incompetence and uncertainty over its policies. Heck, even chambers of commerce of German, Japan and the Netherlands had written to express their displeasure over Muhyiddin government’s half-baked SOPs.

Today (August 16), as Muhyiddin reluctantly resigned, Fitch Solutions has warned of a stagnant economy for the rest of 2021 after revising Malaysia gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 0% from 4.9%. Fitch also highlighted that Malaysia’s total government debt has already exceeded its self-imposed debt limit of 60% of GDP (64.6% of GDP at the end of the first quarter of 2021).

With unemployment climbed to 4.8% in June from 4.5% in May, how could Muhyiddin claim that his regime had done a good job? Those who live by the sword, die by the sword. Even if Muhyiddin does not believe in “karma”, he should believe in divine retribution or God’s punishment for traitors who betrayed their own friends and allies. After everything he had done, he deserves it.

