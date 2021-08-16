AGONG TO MEET ALL PARTY CHIEFS AT 2PM TOMORROW – EVEN AS BERSATU AGREES TO LET MUHYIDDIN DECIDE WHETHER TO BACK UMNO’S ISMAIL SABRI FOR PM

Agong to meet party leaders together tomorrow on new PM, say sources

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has summoned all party leaders to Istana Negara tomorrow afternoon, several sources told The Malaysian Insight.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is believed to have summoned the meeting to find out who the parties support to be the next prime minister following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation today.

“This meeting will be different from the previous meetings as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong wants to meet everyone together at the same time,” said a top leader of an opposition party.

He said that the audience with the King is set for 2pm.

Another source confirmed that each party will be sending a leader.

“The president will be the one to go for us,” he added.

This is the second time in as many years that the Agong is meeting party leaders before deciding on who to appoint as the next prime minister.

In February last year, the Agong had met each MP individually to verify who they supported after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister.

After that, he met all the party chiefs again before deciding to appoint Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister.

The last two weeks have seen the Pagoh MP losing his parliamentary majority after 15 Umno MPs pulled their support.

The Bersatu president refused to resign as prime minister, but his final attempt of an olive branch to the opposition on Friday failed, when all opposition parties rejected his offer of reforms in exchange for support.

The 74-year-old former Umno politician became the country’s eighth prime minister in March last year after Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister following the Sheraton Move.

Muhyiddin had led Bersatu MPs out of Pakatan Harapan and with support from Umno, PAS and a breakaway faction from PKR, toppled the Pakatan Harapan government. TMI

PH leaders ‘called to palace’ over new government

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have been told to prepare for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to state their views on who should lead the next government following the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government today.

An opposition leader who did not want to be named said leaders of coalition partners PKR, DAP and Amanah were told today about the impending meeting,

No details were available on when they would be called to the Palace. FMT is seeking confirmation of the meeting from Istana Negara officials.

In February and March last year, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had exercised his constitutional power, holding consultations with political party leaders following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

A new government was formed by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and his allies in the PN coalition. Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister along with his Cabinet today after he lost his parliamentary majority.

Among those speculated to succeed Muhyiddin are Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is an Umno vice-president, as well as Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is PH chairman and PKR president, is the main opposition candidate; however, he would need the support of Mahathir and Warisan chief Mohd Shafie Apdal to stand a chance. FMT

Bersatu lets Muhyiddin decide whether to back Ismail for PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu has agreed to empower its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, to decide whether to throw the party’s backing behind Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s candidacy to be the new prime minister. The decision was reached at a meeting today between the Bersatu leadership and several MPs of the party and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. The meeting was chaired by Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu at Publika today. Bersatu Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said Bersatu is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow on the issue of statutory declarations (SDs) of support for the PM-candidate. The MP for Bandar Tun Razak, Kamarudin Jaffar, said a consensus was reached for Muhyiddin to be given the mandate to determine the party’s course of action “in the current very challenging political, economic and health environment”. Kamarudin told reporters: “In short, if there is a need for SDs … so be it; the party leader (Muhyiddin) has the mandate to inform the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of our stand, if requested”. Among the leaders present at today’s meeting were PN coalition partners Jeffrey Kitingan (president of STAR), Yong Teck Lee of Sabah Progressive Party. Bersatu members present were vice-president Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, Supreme Council members Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Zuraida Kamaruddin, Shabuddin Yahaya and Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Bersatu Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal. Others present were Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Ronald Kiandee, and several MPs – Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota); Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat), Mansor Osman (Nibong Tebal), Edmund Santhara (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Larry Sng Wei Shien (Julau). The meeting of Bersatu and PN leaders comes in the wake of Muhyiddin’s resignation as prime minister earlier today after leading the country for only 17 months. FMT

