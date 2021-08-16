BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN STILL EYES THE PM POST – ‘LET’S WAIT & SEE. AT THE MOMENT, I HAVE THE MOST NUMBERS’ – BUT WILL HIS MINIONS, NOW WITHOUT FAT SALARIES, BOTHER TO SAVE HIM – RATHER THAN GRAB THE TOP POST FOR THEMSELVES

Muhyiddin says he is caretaker PM running a ‘one-man show’

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says he will continue to perform his executive duties as caretaker prime minister, albeit with limited powers, until a successor is appointed.

He said he would still be advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and carrying out his duties in line with the Federal Constitution.

“This is an honourable task,” he said at a meeting with senior media editors at his office here on Monday (Aug 16).

“The King will now have to choose a new prime minister,” he said.

Muhyiddin said when the King asked him to act as caretaker prime minister, he immediately sought Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s advice on the scope of his job.

He said that his role would now be different.

When asked if his former Cabinet would be retained as a caretaker cabinet, Muhyiddin said as far as he was concerned, he would be the one running the show.

“It’s a one-man show,” he said in jest.

“Based on my understanding, I am the caretaker prime minister. My Cabinet has resigned. There is no longer a government like before,” he said.

Muhyiddin also noted that he now had limited powers and could only perform basic essential functions of a government.

“For instance, now I cannot sign a RM1bil cheque. I have to refer to and follow the advice of the Attorney General,” he added.

Asked if there was a possibility that he could be reappointed as prime minister, Muhyiddin replied: “Let’s wait and see. At the moment I have the most numbers but we must always follow the rule of law.” ANN

Muhyiddin given mandate by Perikatan MPs to decide on new PM candidate

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) MPs have given the mandate to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to resolve the impasse over the lack of a prime minister candidate, party lawmaker Kamarudin Jaffar said.

“Our stand is to give the mandate to the president to make the best decision for the country’s future.

“In short, if it is necessary for statutory declarations to be used, we will use them, or Muhyiddin may inform the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of our stand if the king asks for it,” the Bandar Tun Razak MP told reporters in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

Kamarudin had just left a meeting with other PN MPs following Muhyiddin’s resignation as prime minister. The Pagoh MP held a live telecast to inform the nation of his resignation at 2pm.

There is still no clear successor and negotiations among parties are ongoing to name a candidate who can command majority support.

PN comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak and smaller east Malaysian parties.

Muhyiddin lost his parliamentary majority and had to resign after 15 Umno MPs pulled their support. Umno was in his government but not with the PN coalition.

Kamarudin said almost all Bersatu MPs were present today, and so were a few lawmakers from other PN parties.

He said today’s meeting was chaired by Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Others seen leaving the meeting were Bersatu vice-president Mohd Radzi Jidin and youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Among the Bersatu MPs present were Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Alor Gajah), Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bagan Serai), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Edmund Santara Kumar (Segamat), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal) and Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang).

Also spotted were Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor) and Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat).

MPs from Sabah and Sarawak were STAR president Jeffery Kitingan (Tambunan), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willy Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and independent lawmaker Larry Sng (Julau).

Sabah Progressive Party president Yong Teck Lee was also present. TMI

ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.