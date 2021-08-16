DON’T GET TOO EXCITED – NEW PM ONLY LIKELY IN A WEEK OR TWO, SAY ANALYSTS – WHILE MUHYIDDIN CAN ONLY OVERSEE DAY-TO-DAY OPS AS CARETAKER PM

GEORGE TOWN: The next prime minister will likely be known in a week or two, given the lessons learnt following last year’s change in government following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Political analyst Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said the one to two weeks time frame was based on the time the Yang di-Pertuan Agong took to appoint Muhyiddin as PM last year, and a Palace statement naming him as caretaker PM after his resignation today.
“If the PM candidate has been ascertained by the King, then it would have been immediately announced. However, Muhyiddin was made caretaker PM. This was the case when Mahathir resigned.
“Now, the King will take a week or two to decide someone who, in his opinion, can command the confidence of Parliament, similar to the pattern we saw last year,” he said.
Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said the current contender for the prime minister’s post appears to be Muhyiddin’s deputy in the Cabinet, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who appeared to be “eager” to push himself forward by trying to get Mahathir’s blessings.
“Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li, who is a self-proclaimed ‘compromise and likeable’ figure is also in the running.
“As for Anwar Ibrahim, he has to make up with Mahathir and Warisan’s Shafie Apdal to consolidate support. Then maybe he has a long shot at the premiership,” he said.
Asked about Muhyiddin’s claim of “not wanting to work with kleptocrats”, Oh said it was disingenuous of him to say so when he had relied on their support to be PM. The kleptocrat term alludes to Umno MPs facing corruption trials.
“You talk about kleptocrats, then why work with them? It is bull**** actually,” Oh said.
In a televised address today, Muhyiddin announced that he and the Cabinet had resigned as demanded by the Federal Constitution as he no longer enjoyed the support of the majority of MPs.
Last week, he attempted to keep his administration intact as doubts grew over the majority the Bersatu president held in the Dewan Rakyat.
This included an offer of bipartisan political cooperation, including equal annual allocations for all MPs, regardless of political affiliation.
Muhyiddin also mooted for the opposition leader to be given the status of a senior minister in recognition of the role played by the opposition.
All opposition parties and Umno spurned these offers. FMT
Caretaker PM can only oversee day-to-day operations
PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin is now “caretaker prime minister”, so what does that mean? Experts say it means his powers are limited to only overseeing the day-to-day operations of the administration.
Constitutional expert Bastian Pius Vendargon said there was no reference to a caretaker government in the constitution, adding that it was a
concept of the Westminster parliamentary system.
“It is a theory that a nation should not be without a government even for a minute when Parliament is dissolved,” he told FMT.
It is usually formed from the existing government, he added.
Normally, he said, a caretaker government arises after Parliament is dissolved and a general election is called to form a new government either from the ruling party or the opposition.
There is usually a caretaker government but now Muhyiddin will act as a sole caretaker, or a “caretaker prime minister”, he added.
Vendargon was referring to a statement from the Palace saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has accepted Muhyiddin’s resignation today, following an audience with the Palace.
The statement said that holding a general election was not the best option due to the welfare and security of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Muhyiddin will therefore stay as the caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.
Although Muhyiddin is now the sole caretaker of the administration, Vendagon said he would have no power to approve any major projects, allocations or to change policies.
“A caretaker is about maintaining the status quo and overseeing the day-to-day running of the government administration,” he added.
Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali said Muhyiddin has been asked to hold the “wheels for the time being” until the new prime minister takes over.
He will not be able to make any major decisions and neither could he approve any major allocations or projects.
Most of the day-to-day running is still under the chief secretary, he said, adding that Muhyiddin will only be overseeing or monitoring the chief secretary of the government. FMT
There should be a caretaker cabinet, too, not just a caretaker prime minister
ARTICLE 43(1) of the federal constitution envisages that there must always be a cabinet of ministers to advise the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong “in the exercise of his functions”.
The king cannot be without a cabinet of ministers at any point of time during his term of office. Which is why Article 43(2) mandates the king to (a) first appoint as prime minister to preside over the cabinet a member of the House of Representatives who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of that House; and (b) on advice of the prime minister appoint other ministers from among the members of either House of Parliament – that is, MPs and senators.
Which is why, again, the concept of a caretaker government does not arise if a sitting prime minister resigns – following which his cabinet of ministers resigns with him – if there is no dissolution of Parliament.
The concept itself is not found in the federal constitution. Only that it is based on conventions, and conventions are the unwritten rules and are part of the constitution.
Accordingly, one can agree on a caretaker government. But, in our constitutional context, it should be a caretaker cabinet of ministers and not just a caretaker prime minister. Until a new prime minister is appointed – one who meets the requirement of Article 43(2) – a caretaker cabinet of ministers needs to be appointed in accordance with Article 43(2)(b).
This is where, it is hoped, that caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will advise the king to appoint a war cabinet of ministers that is small and, importantly, a unity cabinet, until a new prime minister and a new cabinet of members are appointed. TMI