DON’T GET TOO EXCITED – NEW PM ONLY LIKELY IN A WEEK OR TWO, SAY ANALYSTS – WHILE MUHYIDDIN CAN ONLY OVERSEE DAY-TO-DAY OPS AS CARETAKER PM

New PM likely in a week or two, say analysts

GEORGE TOWN: The next prime minister will likely be known in a week or two, given the lessons learnt following last year’s change in government following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Political analyst Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said the one to two weeks time frame was based on the time the Yang di-Pertuan Agong took to appoint Muhyiddin as PM last year, and a Palace statement naming him as caretaker PM after his resignation today.

“If the PM candidate has been ascertained by the King, then it would have been immediately announced. However, Muhyiddin was made caretaker PM. This was the case when Mahathir resigned.

“Now, the King will take a week or two to decide someone who, in his opinion, can command the confidence of Parliament, similar to the pattern we saw last year,” he said.

Azizuddin said the rush for the PM’s post will see political parties gathering statutory declarations from the 220 MPs to push their candidate for the King’s consideration.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said the current contender for the prime minister’s post appears to be Muhyiddin’s deputy in the Cabinet, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who appeared to be “eager” to push himself forward by trying to get Mahathir’s blessings.

“Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li, who is a self-proclaimed ‘compromise and likeable’ figure is also in the running.

“As for Anwar Ibrahim, he has to make up with Mahathir and Warisan’s Shafie Apdal to consolidate support. Then maybe he has a long shot at the premiership,” he said.

Asked about Muhyiddin’s claim of “not wanting to work with kleptocrats”, Oh said it was disingenuous of him to say so when he had relied on their support to be PM. The kleptocrat term alludes to Umno MPs facing corruption trials.

“You talk about kleptocrats, then why work with them? It is bull**** actually,” Oh said.

In a televised address today, Muhyiddin announced that he and the Cabinet had resigned as demanded by the Federal Constitution as he no longer enjoyed the support of the majority of MPs.

Last week, he attempted to keep his administration intact as doubts grew over the majority the Bersatu president held in the Dewan Rakyat.

This included an offer of bipartisan political cooperation, including equal annual allocations for all MPs, regardless of political affiliation.

Muhyiddin also mooted for the opposition leader to be given the status of a senior minister in recognition of the role played by the opposition.

All opposition parties and Umno spurned these offers. FMT

Caretaker PM can only oversee day-to-day operations