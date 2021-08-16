MPs’ phones ring off the hook as search for new PM begins
PETALING JAYA: Several MPs have received calls from various parties, seeking support for their prime ministerial candidate, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation earlier today.
One MP who declined to be named said he had already received calls from various parties, seeking his support for their candidate.
“So far, I’ve gotten calls asking me to back Ismail Sabri (Umno), Shafie Apdal (Warisan) and Anwar Ibrahim (Pakatan Harapan),” he said.
“I am made to understand that Bersatu has a candidate as well. I heard they are having a meeting later this evening and will decide on their candidate.
An elected representative from Umno said the calls he received have been for support of a unity government.
He acknowledged that it was something he was for – an administration “that is accepted across the board”.
“There are ongoing talks between all parties including Umno,” he said.
The MP added they are also discussing who should be in the Cabinet and “who should be paired up as deputies.”
Another MP, who also declined to be named, said it was usual to be receiving such calls in times like this.
A majority of MPs, he said, would already have received such calls.
“Normally, we will listen and say thank you and tell them that we will decide later,” he said, adding he has received numerous calls.
Larry Sng, the Julau MP in Sarawak, said the number of calls he has received – including by numbers he doesn’t recognise – had “increased” over the last 24 hours.
He refused to comment on the calls that he did entertain, saying he did not want to breach the confidentiality of the conversations.
Pressed on whether the conversation revolved around backing the next prime minister, Sng said: “I will neither confirm nor deny”.
Earlier today, Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister, some 17 months after being elected to the post.
He will, however, stay on as caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed. FMT
PETALING JAYA: Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin, who have long been painted as the villains of the Sheraton Move that brought down the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, have said their goodbyes as ministers under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.
Azmin apologised for his shortcomings when leading the ministry of international trade and industry (Miti) under the PN government.
In a message on Twitter, the Gombak MP, said it was his priority to address economic problems of the nation and preserve jobs for the rakyat.
“While the economy is recovering, many have suffered during this brutal pandemic that hit the world. I apologise for all my shortcomings. It is an honour for me to serve you all,” he said.
Zuraida, who held the housing and local government portfolio, also thanked Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for giving her the opportunity to serve in his Cabinet.
“My highest appreciation and thanks to Muhyiddin for his services and devotion to lead the country for almost two years. Now, he will lead the country as the caretaker prime minister starting today,” she said in a post on Facebook.
While the Ampang MP said it was not an easy task as the country was still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, she said Muhyiddin remained “steadfast and committed” to supporting the country.
“May the situation get better for our rakyat. May god protect Malaysia,” she said.
The duo were among the PKR leaders linked to the Sheraton Move, which toppled the PH government last year. They are currently with Bersatu and helped to form the PN government with Muhyiddin.
Azmin had served as economic affairs minister in the 22-month long PH administration while Zuraida was also the housing and local government minister.
