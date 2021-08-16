MPs’ phones ring off the hook as search for new PM begins

PETALING JAYA: Several MPs have received calls from various parties, seeking support for their prime ministerial candidate, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation earlier today.

One MP who declined to be named said he had already received calls from various parties, seeking his support for their candidate.

“So far, I’ve gotten calls asking me to back Ismail Sabri (Umno), Shafie Apdal (Warisan) and Anwar Ibrahim (Pakatan Harapan),” he said.

“I am made to understand that Bersatu has a candidate as well. I heard they are having a meeting later this evening and will decide on their candidate.

An elected representative from Umno said the calls he received have been for support of a unity government.

He acknowledged that it was something he was for – an administration “that is accepted across the board”.

“There are ongoing talks between all parties including Umno,” he said.

The MP added they are also discussing who should be in the Cabinet and “who should be paired up as deputies.”

Another MP, who also declined to be named, said it was usual to be receiving such calls in times like this.

A majority of MPs, he said, would already have received such calls.

“Normally, we will listen and say thank you and tell them that we will decide later,” he said, adding he has received numerous calls.

Larry Sng, the Julau MP in Sarawak, said the number of calls he has received – including by numbers he doesn’t recognise – had “increased” over the last 24 hours.

He refused to comment on the calls that he did entertain, saying he did not want to breach the confidentiality of the conversations.

Pressed on whether the conversation revolved around backing the next prime minister, Sng said: “I will neither confirm nor deny”.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister, some 17 months after being elected to the post.

He will, however, stay on as caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed. FMT

