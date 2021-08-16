OPPOSITION WANTS ‘UNITY GOVT’ IN AFTERMATH OF MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – WITH MAT SABU CALLING ON ROGUE MPs WHO BETRAYED PAKATAN TO RETURN & RESTORE THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE – INDEED THE FROGS WHO CAN’T STAND ANWAR CAN CONSIDER MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG, AMANAH, WARISAN OR EVEN DAP – EVEN KHAIRY SHOULD CONSIDER LEAVING UMNO
Opposition top guns meet, unity govt proposed
PETALING JAYA: Top opposition party leaders including those from Sabah and Sarawak are having closed-door meetings after Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation earlier today.
The ongoing meetings, with some held online and also at the PKR headquarters, are said to involve bigwigs of various parties after the Muhyiddin Cabinet quit today. Those at the PKR headquarters are from PKR, DAP and Amanah.
“Everyone in the meeting is hoping that there will be a unanimous show of support for the new prime minister so the new government has a solid majority to run the country,” a party insider told FMT.
He said opposition parties want a unity government as the Perikatan Nasional coalition had failed to manage the country.
“The new administration needs to be well represented so all parties can work together to manage the country’s health, economic and social crises,” the insider added.
Muhyiddin, who had an audience with the King at noon today is expected to make an announcement over his resignation at 3pm.
There is no clear successor at the moment. FMT
Mat Sabu calls those who won under Pakatan ticket to reunite, restore people’s mandate
It has always been my intention to address the economic hardships & preserve jobs for the people. Although the economy is recovering, many has suffered during this ruthless global pandemic. My sincere apologies for any of my shortcomings. It has been an honour to serve you 🇲🇾.
— Mohamed Azmin Ali 🇲🇾 (@AzminAli) August 16, 2021
PETALING JAYA: All MPs who won under the Pakatan Harapan ticket in the last general election should reunite in order to restore the mandate of the rakyat, says Mohamad Sabu.
The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president said it was time to let bygones be bygones and start rebuilding the country.
“In facing such a challenging situation such as this, a big heart is needed as there is nothing that the rakyat can really hope for aside from their health and economy to recover,” he said.
Mohamad Sabu, who is popularly known as Mat Sabu, said that when the rakyat’s mandate in the general election is returned and the parliamentary institution is activated, there will be nobody who will be left behind including the Opposition.
At 12.23pm, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the King that lasted about 40 minutes.
The Pagoh MP left Istana Negara at 1.01pm and is expected to address the nation in a televised broadcast at 3pm. –ANN