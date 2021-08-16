OPPOSITION WANTS ‘UNITY GOVT’ IN AFTERMATH OF MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – WITH MAT SABU CALLING ON ROGUE MPs WHO BETRAYED PAKATAN TO RETURN & RESTORE THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE – INDEED THE FROGS WHO CAN’T STAND ANWAR CAN CONSIDER MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG, AMANAH, WARISAN OR EVEN DAP – EVEN KHAIRY SHOULD CONSIDER LEAVING UMNO

Opposition top guns meet, unity govt proposed

PETALING JAYA: Top opposition party leaders including those from Sabah and Sarawak are having closed-door meetings after Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation earlier today.

The ongoing meetings, with some held online and also at the PKR headquarters, are said to involve bigwigs of various parties after the Muhyiddin Cabinet quit today. Those at the PKR headquarters are from PKR, DAP and Amanah.

“There are talks within all opposition parties, including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Everyone in the meeting is hoping that there will be a unanimous show of support for the new prime minister so the new government has a solid majority to run the country,” a party insider told FMT.

He said opposition parties want a unity government as the Perikatan Nasional coalition had failed to manage the country.

“The new administration needs to be well represented so all parties can work together to manage the country’s health, economic and social crises,” the insider added.

Muhyiddin, who had an audience with the King at noon today is expected to make an announcement over his resignation at 3pm.

There is no clear successor at the moment. FMT

It has always been my intention to address the economic hardships & preserve jobs for the people. Although the economy is recovering, many has suffered during this ruthless global pandemic. My sincere apologies for any of my shortcomings. It has been an honour to serve you 🇲🇾. — Mohamed Azmin Ali 🇲🇾 (@AzminAli) August 16, 2021