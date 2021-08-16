‘MILLIONS WANT ME TO STAY’ – CONFUSED OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN IN HIS RESIGNATION ADDRESS STILL MANAGES TO FIRE OFF A LAST SALVO AT NAJIB & ZAHID – ‘THE KLEPTOCRATS ARE WAITING TO BE FREED BY THE COURTS’ – EVEN AS UMNO CHEERS & TELLS ITS REBEL MP TO CLOSE RANKS & REUNITE

Outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin today fired a parting shot at his political opponents in Umno in his public address after tendering his resignation today.

“I could have taken the easy way out by sacrificing my principles to stay as prime minister. I chose otherwise.

“I will never cooperate with the kleptocrats, who are waiting to be freed by the courts and have shown contempt of the Federal Constitution to be in power,” said Muhyiddin.

While he did not name anyone, Muhyiddin attributed his resignation to the withdrawal of support by 15 Umno MPs and the opposition’s rejection of his deal.

Among the 15 Umno MPs are two MPs facing criminal trials – Ahmad Maslan (Pontian MP) and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk MP) – while another – Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan MP) – had already been convicted and going through the appeal process.

Millions want me to stay

Muhyiddin said his job as a prime minister was not a glamorous one, as it was a heavy responsibility to navigate through an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

“At the same time, I was being threatened politically,” he said.

“I hear the appeals of millions of Malaysians who want me to continue my duties and not resign. However, this appeal cannot be fulfilled because I no longer command majority support of the MPs.”

Muhyiddin said his resignation was the will of God and another chapter in his political struggle.

“Six years ago I was sacked as the deputy prime minister just because I defended my principles by refusing to compromise over the 1MDB scandal.

“I fought, I sacrificed and in the end, God helped me in my struggle. I was entrusted to lead the country as prime minister.

“However, today it is fated that this will be my last day as prime minister and I accept the will of God,” he said.

Legacy through vaccination

Muhyiddin expressed hope that the new government will be able to continue his administration’s effort to complete the vaccination programme and achieve “herd immunity” by October.

He said the National Recovery Plan must also be continued to allow the economy to recover.

Muhyiddin stressed that Malaysia has the highest vaccination rate in the world and assured that 87 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines ordered by his administration will be enough for everyone.

“I hope the new government which takes over the administration of this country will take good care of all of you because it is the only thing that I care about. I care for you always,” he said.

Muhyiddin said there are positive signs in hospitals throughout the Klang Valley as the number of Covid-19 patients who need critical care are reducing.

“Hopefully, as the vaccination programme progresses, more lives can be saved and my brothers and sisters will be able to live their lives normally,” he said. – MKINI

Umno leaders call on members to close ranks, support party after Muhyiddin’s resignation

PUTRAJAYA: Umno leaders have called on party members to close ranks and support the party in light of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as prime minister on Monday (Aug 16).

The party’s state chiefs, in a joint statement, called for its leaders and 42 MPs to adhere to all decisions made by Umno.

“We urge leaders at all levels to stay united, loyal and to support the party’s leadership at all times.

“As party members, everyone must remain steadfast in upholding Umno’s principles, rules and ethics,” the joint statement read.

The statement was signed by 13 Umno leaders: deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and state chiefs Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Datuk Saarani Mohamad, Datuk Seri Azlan Man, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Tan Sri Noh Omar. ANN MKINI / ANN

