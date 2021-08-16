Muhyiddin is now caretaker PM, no polls due to Covid-19, palace says

MUHYIDDIN Yassin will be the caretaker prime minister following his resignation today until a new appointment is made, said a statement from Istana Negara today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin also said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah further felt that fresh elections should not be held due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

Fadil said that Muhyiddin had a 30-minute audience with the king at 12.30pm during which he tendered his and the cabinet’s resignation with immediate effect.

He added that the Agong had asked Muhyiddin to remain in a caretaker capacity until he decides on who enjoys the majority support among lawmakers to become the next prime minister.

Earlier in the morning, the king had also been briefed by Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali, Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Elections Commissions chief Abdul Ghani Salleh.

“His majesty was informed by the EC chief that, as of August 10, 484 of the 613 state assemblies, or 79%, were Covid-19 red zones.

“At the same time, the Agong also took note that health facilities nationwide were in a worrying situation.

“As such, his majesty felt that the time was not right to hold general elections on grounds of people’s safety,” said Fadil.

He added that Agong also hoped the political turmoil in the country would now come to an end for the sake of the people’s wellbeing and the nation’s economy.

Muhyiddin resigned from his post after losing his parliamentary majority following the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs.

The Bersatu president had initially refused to resign as prime minister, but his final attempt of an olive branch to the opposition on Friday failed, when all opposition parties rejected his offer of reforms in exchange for support.

The 74-year-old former Umno politician became the country’s eighth prime minister in March last year after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as PM following the Sheraton Move.

Muhyiddin had led Bersatu MPs out of Pakatan Harapan and with support from Umno, PAS and a breakaway faction from PKR, toppled the PH government. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

The guessing game begins now

PETALING JAYA: After the fall of the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional government, MPs were quick to turn their attention to what comes next: the appointment of their replacements by the next prime minister. Speaking to FMT today, Klang MP Charles Santiago said he hopes for a quick resolution from the King. “It’s unclear how long the process (of appointing a new prime minister) will take, but given the major problems we have with Covid-19, the state of our hospitals and unemployment, hopefully things will be resolved quickly,” the DAP man said. “We can’t have this dragging on for weeks.” However, Santiago had doubts whether a speedy solution would be possible, as “given the political infighting at the moment, it could be a drawn-out process”. PKR’s William Leong called for the mandate granted to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the last general election to be returned. “We now move to the next phase of the King appointing the next prime minister. It is hoped that all parties will respect democratic conventions,” the Selayang MP said. “All parties must, for the sake of stability and democracy, respect the people’s GE14 mandate and allow PH to govern for the rest of the term.” Bangi MP and fellow DAP member Ong Kian Ming took the opportunity to thank certain members of the outgoing administration on Twitter, namely vaccination minister Khairy Jamaluddin and finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. “Firstly, thank you to @Khairykj for your efforts in the national vaccination programme. Having been in the CITF meetings, I can attest to the challenge of the task. “I’d also like to thank @tzafrul_aziz for his openness in taking in feedback from my colleagues & myself. We may not always have agreed on fiscal issues but having been at MOF for 2 months as a special officer to the minister, I know the challenges of that office.” Ong also acknowledged the work of former higher education minister Noraini Ahmad, who had earlier stepped down in support of Umno’s decisions to withdraw from the government, for her work in approving a scholarship for a B40 student to study at Imperial College London. Netizens weigh in Netizens were quick to react on social media to the news of the Cabinet’s resignation, with many thanking Khairy for his efforts as the vaccination minister. “Thank you for your service Khairy, no matter what, you have done your best. Syabas,” said Yu Wei. Terry John also thanked Khairy for his hard work and services throughout the pandemic. “In fact, you (Khairy) are the only competent minister in the Perikatan Nasional cabinet in performing your duties with flying colours. The vaccination programme has been running so well and hopefully, the new government will re-appoint you back to lead this programme,” he said. FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.