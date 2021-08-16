AS EXPECTED, MUHYIDDIN SECURES POST OF ‘CARETAKER PM UNTIL SUCCESSOR APPOINTED’ – THEREBY SIDESTEPPING CONFIDENCE VOTE – WITH NO VIABLE SUCCESSOR ON THE HORIZON, ALL EYES ON HIS ‘CARETAKER CABINET’ – INDEED, ‘CARETAKER GOVT’ CAN STAY IN POWER UNTIL GE15

Muhyiddin Yassin will serve as the caretaker prime minister until a successor is appointed, said Istana Negara.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed that he was not in favour of conducting fresh elections now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. MKINI

Muhyiddin to act as caretaker PM, says Istana Negara

In a statement Monday (Aug 16), Istana Negara said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had accepted the Pagoh MP’s resignation as prime minister but appointed him to serve as caretaker until a new prime minister is named.

