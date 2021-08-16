MALAYSIANS WAIT WITH BATED BREATH FOR 3PM ANNOUNCEMENT – WILL ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ TAKE OVER FROM ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’?

Muhyiddin quits as PM with no clear successor in sight

KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister after he officially tendered his resignation today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.

The Pagoh MP led a tumultuous term that spanned just seventeen months as he headed a fragile bloc of political parties that quickly turned against each other while he battled a pandemic that had wreaked havoc on the economy and killed thousands.

In the last few days of his premiership, Muhyiddin faced mounting pressure from both his political opponents and the public angered by a worsening public health crisis.

Muhyiddin expected to address nation at 3pm

1.45pm: Outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to address the nation on live television at 3pm today, according to sources. MKINI

