MALAYSIANS WAIT WITH BATED BREATH FOR 3PM ANNOUNCEMENT – WILL ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ TAKE OVER FROM ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’?
Muhyiddin quits as PM with no clear successor in sight
KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister after he officially tendered his resignation today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.
The Pagoh MP led a tumultuous term that spanned just seventeen months as he headed a fragile bloc of political parties that quickly turned against each other while he battled a pandemic that had wreaked havoc on the economy and killed thousands.
Muhyiddin expected to address nation at 3pm
1.45pm: Outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to address the nation on live television at 3pm today, according to sources. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
