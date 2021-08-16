HERE COME THE CROCODILE TEARS FROM ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ – AS MUHYIDDIN & HIS CABINET FINALLY RESIGN – ‘I’M JUST A PERSON WHO HAS FLAWS,’ CLAIMS ANNUAR MUSA ; ‘MAY GOD BLESS MALAYSIA,’ SAYS KHAIRY – WHAT DECISION HAS THE KING MADE, WHO WILL HE PICK TO STEER MALAYSIA UNTIL GE15 IS SAFE?

It has always been my intention to address the economic hardships & preserve jobs for the people. Although the economy is recovering, many has suffered during this ruthless global pandemic. My sincere apologies for any of my shortcomings. It has been an honour to serve you 🇲🇾. — Mohamed Azmin Ali 🇲🇾 (@AzminAli) August 16, 2021

Takiyuddin attributes resignations to ‘collective responsibility’

1.53pm: Outgoing de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan attributes the resignations to “collective responsibility” as opposed to “collective guilt”.

“Thank you for everything, the bitter part is medicine and the sweet is a cure. If the country is safe, all will be healed. #StaySafeAndFocus,” tweets the PAS secretary-general.

KJ: Cabinet has tendered resignation

1.15pm: Khairy Jamaluddin writes on his Instagram account that cabinet has collectively tendered their resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia,” writes Khairy.

There’s still no official word from Istana Negara or the chief secretary to the government.

Annuar apologises for his wrongdoings

1pm: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa on his Facebook apologises for all his wrongdoings, weaknesses, and shortcomings during his service.

“We keep calm with an open heart. All decisions were made together. What’s more important is that we respect and abide by the laws and the constitution. The most important thing to consider is the well-being of the rakyat. We serve the rakyat till the finish line.

“I’m just a person who has flaws. Therefore, I apologise for all wrongdoings, weaknesses, and shortcomings during my service,” says the minister, who was at the special cabinet meeting this morning.

PM leaves Istana Negara

1pm: Muhyiddin’s official car is seen leaving Istana Negara after an audience of about 40 minutes with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

‘Thank you for your service’ – Wan Fayhsal

12.35pm: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal posts another farewell message on Facebook.

“We stand tall and proud of you Tan Sri president. Thank you for your service and leadership. We’ll come back stronger, InsyaAllah,” says Wan Fayhsal, who is also the deputy minister of youth and sports in Muhyiddin’s administration.

‘Final PN cabinet meeting ended’

12.30pm: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali posts on Facebook that the final cabinet meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government has ended.

“Alhamdulillah. The last cabinet meeting of the PN government ended this morning.

“The prime minister will leave to address the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” says Khairuddin.

