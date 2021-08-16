SPECULATION RISES ISMAIL SABRI- HAMZAH POISED TO SEAL POWER DEAL BY END OF THE DAY – WITH ‘FREE PASS’ FOR UMNO’S COURT CLUSTER – AND FINANCE MINISTER POST TO PACIFY HISHAM – PURPORTEDLY OFFERED TO GET NAJIB & ZAHID’S SUPPORT

Deals first before new PM announced, says Kian Ming

DAP lawmaker Ong Kiang Ming today suggested that a new prime minister and government would only be in place once several deals have been made.

He said the deals could be stitched up by today or, at the latest, by tomorrow.

He added the deals included a free pass for Umno members of Parliament who are facing criminal trials and Hishammuddin Hussein and his supporters being given plump posts in the new cabinet.

The Bangi MP said, on the other hand, Bersatu would also want to retain its positions in cabinet under the new government.

“Court cluster waiting for a deal to be done (to be let off),” he tweeted today.

“H20 (Hishammuddin Hussein) waiting to be offered the finance minister position and other positions for those MPs with him.

“PPBM wants to preserve as many cabinet positions as possible.

“Fairly sure a deal will be done today, latest 2morrow,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce his resignation today, after an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at noon.

He has been forced to make this move after losing his thin majority in Parliament following the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak.

Both of them are among a group of Umno lawmakers who face criminal trials for corruption, among others.

It has been widely speculated that Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob – an Umno vice-president and not part of the 15 lawmakers opposed to Muhyiddin – has the support of Perikatan Nasional to take over.

Muhyiddin on Friday offered seven reforms in exchange for the support of the opposition to stay in office. He pledged to cap the prime minister’s term in office to two terms, strengthen the various parliamentary selection committees and enforce the law to lower the voting age to 18, among others.

The deal was proposed ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for September 7.

However, his attempt to court the opposition failed as numerous lawmakers, including opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, issued statements rejecting the offer.

Muhyiddin is believed to only have 100 lawmakers on his side in the 220-seat Parliament.

Ong had first supported the offers made by Muhyiddin but then retracted his stand to toe the PH line to reject them.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

