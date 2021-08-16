MUHYIDDIN LEAVES ISTANA AT 1.01PM – EVEN AS BERSATU, PERHAPS OVER EAGER, THUNDERS OUT HIS FAREWELL AT 12.35PM – ‘WE STAND TALL & PROUD OF YOU TAN SRI PRESIDENT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE & LEADERSHIP. WE’LL COME BACK STRONGER, INSHA-ALLAH’

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a hive of activity taking place at Istana Negara with several top government officials seen entering the Palace on Monday (Aug 16).

1.01PM: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s motorcade seen leaving Istana Negara.

12.39pm: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani leaves Istana Negara.

12.35pm: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal posts farewell message to Muhyiddin on his Facebook page. “We stand tall and proud of you Tan Sri President. Thank you for your service and leadership. We’ll come back stronger, Insha-Allah,” he said in his post.

12.30pm: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali says final Cabinet meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government has ended. “Alhamdulillah. The last cabinet meeting of the PN government ended this morning. The prime minister will leave to address the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a Facebook post.

12.23pm: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Istana Negara. He is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where it is widely expected that he will tender his resignation as prime minister.

Noon: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Perdana Putra on his way to Istana Negara.

11.26am: Deputy IGP Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim arrives at Palace.

11.17am: A black SUV accompanied by police escorts seen ferrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to Istana Negara’s Gate 1.

10.50am: Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh arrives.

10.48am: Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun seen driving through arrived at Istana Negara’s Gate 1.

It is understood that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will arrive for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at noon on Monday (Aug 17).

There were also scores of journalists who had gathered at Istana Negara since 8am this morning.

There was also a heavy police presence around Gate 1 of Istana Negara.

It is understood that a special address may be given by Muhyiddin at about 2pm after a Cabinet meeting at 1pm.

ANN

