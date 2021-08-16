HIVE OF ACTIVITY AT PALACE – AS MALAYSIANS AWAIT NEWS OF MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – SPECIAL ADDRESS MAY BE TELEVISED LIVE AT 2PM AFTER 1PM CABINET MEETING

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a hive of activity taking place at Istana Negara with several top government officials seen entering the Palace on Monday (Aug 16).

12.23pm: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Istana Negara. He is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where it is widely expected that he will tender his resignation as prime minister.

Noon: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Perdana Putra on his way to Istana Negara.

11.26am: Deputy IGP Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim arrives at Palace.

11.17am: A black SUV accompanied by police escorts seen ferrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to Istana Negara’s Gate 1.

10.50am: Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh arrives.

10.48am: Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun seen driving through arrived at Istana Negara’s Gate 1.

It is understood that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will arrive for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at noon on Monday (Aug 17).

There were also scores of journalists who had gathered at Istana Negara since 8am this morning.

There was also a heavy police presence around Gate 1 of Istana Negara.

It is understood that a special address may be given by Muhyiddin at about 2pm after a Cabinet meeting at 1pm.

