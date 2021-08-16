A PM from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet recipe for Kerajaan Gagal 2.0, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: The appointment of a prime minister from the present administration, should the incumbent Muhyiddin Yassin resign today, is a recipe for ‘Kerajaan Gagal 2.0’, says a political analyst.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the reality is that the downfall of the prime minister’s administration is not premised solely on Umno’s withdrawal of support for him.

“It’s also the incompetence of the government in handling the pandemic and reviving the economy,” he told FMT.

“We must not forget that Umno’s push to topple this government received a lot of support from its grassroots and the people.”

Therefore, Oh said, the person appointed as the next prime minister must be someone who is competent and has a competent Cabinet that can address the health and economic crises faced by the country.

“In that sense, it has to be someone from outside this uninspiring, deadwood Cabinet. Otherwise, it will be Kerajaan Gagal 2.0 from the onset, and will just prolong the people’s suffering,” he said.

Speculation is rife over who can replace Muhyiddin should the Pagoh MP resign today, with several names being bandied about, including deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah being the frontrunners.

Also said to be in contention are senior minister for security Hishammuddin Hussein and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

However, questions over who commands the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat remain unanswered.

Muhyiddin, who has faced calls to resign from the opposition and Umno for the past few weeks, is set to have an audience with the King today. FMT

MIC tells Zahid to back Ismail Sabri as PM because he ‘has the numbers’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should support Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take over as prime minister, says Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

The MIC president said his party will give its support to Ismail Sabri as he is the Barisan Nasional candidate most suitable to be the next prime minister.

“I think even Zahid should support – he must support.

“Why? Because he’s from Umno. Umno is going to become the prime minister, why shouldn’t they?” he said.

However, Vigneswaran expressed scepticism that other Umno candidates would be able to muster a majority.

“Even if they name (another Umno candidate), they don’t have the numbers. Only Ismail Sabri has got the numbers.

“They can name whoever, but nobody will have the majority.

“There’s no majority unless you get another 200 MPs coming from Mars,” Vigneswaran was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

Previously, Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he had signed a statutory declaration (SD) supporting Ismail Sabri as prime minister and urged all Umno MPs to do the same to end the ongoing political turmoil.

Nazri said he signed the SD at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 15) afternoon.

Sources told The Star that there is an ongoing effort to collect SDs supporting Ismail Sabri as prime minister. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

