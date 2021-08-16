STOP BORING ON, KIT SIANG! IF ISMAIL SABRI REPRESENTS FAILED GOVT – THEN ANWAR REPRESENTS FAILED OPPOSITION! A MAN AS ASTUTE AS YOU SHOULD SURELY KNOW BY NOW – PAKATAN WILL STAY A DEAD DUCK IF LED BY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

DEPUTY Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should not be the nation’s new leader as he is part of the same administration that has failed Malaysia, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP veteran reiterated the opposition view that Anwar Ibrahim was the right person to end the carnage of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ismail Sabri had been the public face of the government mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic, which had caused more than 12,500 deaths and 1.4 million Covid-19 cases.

“Unless there is a new leadership and new policies, Malaysia is heading towards more than 15,000 deaths and 1.7 million Covid-19 cases when we grimly mark our 64th National Day on August 31,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.

He added that with Ismail Sabri taking over the top post, there will be no policy changes, whether on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic revival.

“Ismail Sabri as prime minister will mean more of the same policies of kakistocracy and kleptocracy which can only end up in Malaysia as a failed state.”

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce his resignation today, after an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at noon.

He has been forced to make this move after losing his thin majority in Parliament following the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs.

It has been widely speculated that Ismail Sabri – an Umno vice-president and not part of the 15 lawmakers opposed to Muhyiddin – has the support of Perikatan Nasional to take over.

Pakatan Harapan has also been involved in meetings to gather support to replace the Perikatan government and make Anwar the prime minister.

However, he would need to poach some support from Perikatan parties or from the Umno 15 to take a majority.

Lim said that Malaysia needed a new prime minister and a new leadership.

“We want a prime minister and a new leadership planning for Malaysia in 2070 and not worrying about their survival in Parliament or just how to control of Covid-19 pandemic.

“A prime minister and leadership for the future of all Malaysians – today and tomorrow,” he said.

