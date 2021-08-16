HISHAM THE ‘NON-CONTROVERSIAL’ DARK HORSE? BETS ARE ON NAJIB’S COUSIN WILL PIP ISMAIL SABRI FOR THE PM OR EVEN ‘CARETAKER PM’ POST – AS ZAHID SIGNALS UMNO WON’T BACK ‘REBEL’ ISMAIL SABRI AS PM

Umno Youth leader Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has called for a wartime unity government to be led by a “non-controversial, unthreatening individual” with no long-term designs on building a political power base.

In a statement today, Asyraf did not name a specific individual that would meet such criteria but did indicate that any interim prime minister should have a limited mandate related to the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If Muhyiddin Yassin resigns today, as required by Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution after having lost majority support, then the power to appoint a new prime minister lies entirely in the hands of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong pursuant to Article 40 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

“In order to lower the political temperature in the country and focus on efforts to address Covid-19 as well as the welfare of the people who are suffering, Umno Youth proposes the appointment of an interim prime minister who is not controversial, not considered a threat to anyone, has no political aims to kill off his competitors nor build up his political base,” said Asyraf.

He suggested that the interim prime minister could create a bipartisan war cabinet similar to the UK’s experience in several major events such as in World War II under Winston Churchill.

“The war cabinet is like a ‘unity government’ that is inclusive, consisting of representatives of all major parties regardless of government or opposition.

“It can focus on three main things, which are to address Covid-19 and accelerate vaccination so that the country can immediately achieve herd immunity, stabilise the economy, and to assist those citizens who are in dire need at this time (including #TuntutanRAKYAT).

He also suggested a greatly reduced cabinet from 70 ministers and deputy ministers to a maximum of 10-15 coordinating ministers.

“The interim government would only be for the period until group immunity is achieved, that is, more than 90 percent of the people are vaccinated. The target for this can be between six and nine months.

“If the group’s immunity is achieved, the interim PM must advise the Agong to dissolve Parliament to hand over the mandate back to the people to hold the GE15,” he said.

Asyraf (above) said that through an interim unity government there would be no more ‘horse trading’ activities such as the buying and selling and bribery of MPs and other politicians.

“There would be no more intense competition activity with the tendency of the authorities to use the method of ‘knife, pen and check book’, threats and offers to weaken competitors among the opposing parties.”

This comes amidst news that Muhyiddin is expected to resign today.

Party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was recently appointed deputy prime minister, has been positioning himself as a possible successor to Bersatu president Muhyiddin.

Zahid was responsible for bringing down Muhyiddin when he and 14 other Umno MPs withdrew their support earlier this month.

Yesterday, however, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz confirmed that he was among the MPs who have signed a document in support of Bera MP Ismail to take over the premiership.

Malaysiakini understands that Umno plans to submit three names to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as possible candidates for prime minister.

Among the names in the mix, which must be narrowed down to three, include Zahid, Ismail Sabri, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein.

While most parties are believed to be aligned to their MPs behind prospective PM candidates, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is refusing to join in, insisting that a National Operations Council-style should replace the PN administration instead.

