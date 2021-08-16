Ball will be in the King’s court now

PETALING JAYA: The spotlight will be on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is expected to submit his resignation as Prime Minister during his scheduled audience with the King at Istana Negara today. But the focus will be on who will take over as the next prime minister.

The ball will be in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s court to decide who and which MP has the majority to form the government.

Muhyiddin is also expected to address the nation today.

According to informed officials, in a meeting with Perikatan Nasional MPs yesterday, Muhyiddin told them that he did not have the needed majority to remain as Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin will chair a special Cabinet meeting today to inform his ministers that they, too, will have to resign along with him after his attempt for a bipartisan vote of confidence was rejected by the Opposition.

In a meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs at the party headquarters in Publika yesterday morning, the Bersatu president is said to have informed them that he will tender his resignation to the King at Istana Negara today unless he could get the majority needed for him to remain as Prime Minister.

“We discussed various options as the Perikatan leaders argued that the government must not be allowed to fall just like that.

“Muhyiddin said it all depended on the King as whoever he appoints to replace him upon his resignation will still have to prove his or her majority,” said a Perikatan leader who requested anonymity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Md Redzuan Yusof said the meeting revolved around the resignation of the Prime Minister.

“Whatever it is, we wait,” he told reporters after the conclusion of the two-hour meeting.

He said the Prime Minister had explored all options, and considering the interest of the country and the people.

He said there were irresponsible quarters out there who put their self-interests above that of the rakyat and country.

“If they withdraw support based on their self-interest without looking into the interest of the rakyat, then we will have to look for the best ways.

“Now it depends on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ensure that the country is led by a leadership that prioritises the welfare of the rakyat,” he added.

Another Bersatu MP said Muhyiddin informed the MPs that he had no choice but to step down but that he did not mind remaining if he managed to get the numbers.

The MP, who declined to be identified, said all Bersatu MPs were in attendance and some pleaded with him to hang on.

“Muhyiddin explained that once he tendered his resignation, the King would then have to find a PM candidate with the majority of the House.

“He asked us if we could bring him more support if we wanted him to stay on as Prime Minister,” said the MP.

According to the MP, Muhyiddin told them that other parties in the Perikatan government were urging him to stay on.

Among those present at the meeting were party deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman.

Independent MP Datuk Xavier Jayakumar was also spotted entering the building, as well as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar.

Scores of media personnel were on standby since early morning.

Later, Muhyiddin met several ministers at his private residence in Bukit Damansara.

On Aug 12, Muhyiddin made an offer of seven institutional and constitutional reforms in exchange for a bipartisan vote of confidence in Parliament due in September.

This was later rejected by the Opposition parties.

.