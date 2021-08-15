AS USUAL, ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR’S PKR TRIES TO PULL A NASTY ONE ON MAHATHIR – BUT GETS EXPOSED INSTEAD: PEJUANG CONFIRMS ISMAIL SABRI SOUGHT DR M’S SUPPORT – BUT GRAND OLD MAN TOLD ‘TURTLE EGGS’ WHAT HE TOLD ANTHONY LOKE & MAT SABU WHEN THEY CAME TO PLEAD WITH HIM TO ACCEPT ANWAR – GET LOST! ONLY A NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL CAN DIG MALAYSIA OUT OF ITS HOLE!

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had reached out to Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad to support the Bera MP’s bid to become the next prime minister, party’s deputy president Marzuki Yahaya confirmed today.

Marzuki said Ismail Sabri, who is the Umno vice-president, met the Langkawi MP at his residence in Sri Kembangan, Selangor at around 4pm and the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.

However, Marzuki said Mahathir’s message to the deputy premier was the same as what he told DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu who had also reached out to him weeks ago to seek reconciliation with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“What Tun said (to Ismail Sabri) was the same with what he told Loke and Mat Sabu.

“The focus is on resolving the issues related to the rising Covid-19 cases, economy, social and education problems,” said Marzuki, who was also present during the meeting.

“What Tun asked for was the formation of a National Recovery Council (NRC),” he added.

Marzuki said it was “normal” for people to seek support from Mahathir and the former prime minister would accept them as guests.

Mahathir had consistently lobbied for the formation of the NRC, a National Operations Council-style (NOC) entity that governed the country with emergency powers after the 1969 riots until 1971.

The eight-member NOC governed with emergency powers while Parliament was suspended.

However, Mahathir’s version will see Parliament continue to operate.

“Pejuang’s priority is about the serious health and economic problems facing the people, not who to choose as the prime minister.

“Even if we choose a prime minister but it does not resolve the people’s problems, there is no use,” Marzuki said.

Earlier, PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin told journalists in Petaling Jaya that he received information that Ismail Sabri, who is vying to become the next prime minister, had reached out to Mahathir but said he didn’t have further details.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin indicated that he will resign tomorrow after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him, leaving him 11 MPs short of a majority. There are 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and two vacant seats. MKINI

