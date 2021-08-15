ALL EYES ON AGONG – WHAT WILL HIS MAJESTY CHOOSE? KERAJAAN GAGAL’S LAST-MINUTE ‘SUCCESSION PLAN’ COOKED UP BY ISMAIL SABRI & HAMZAH – ‘UNITY GOVT’ PLAN COUNTER-PROPOSED BY KLEPTOCRATS NAJIB & ZAHID FACTIONS WITH KU LI AS PM & ‘TRAIN TO NOWHERE’ ANWAR AS DPM – OR MAHATHIR’S NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL DOMINATED BY NON-POLITICIANS?

PETALING JAYA: With beleaguered Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin believed to be on the brink of resigning, Umno supreme council member Johari Ghani has called for political parties to lead the way in forming a new unity government.
“The reality is that no one political coalition has a simple majority of seats (in the Dewan Rakyat), and no one is in favour of calling a general election at the present time,” said Johari, a former second finance minister.
The only way forward was for political parties to form a unity government led by an MP mutually acceptable to all.
He said Umno must also be prepared for any eventuality, including being part of the opposition in the lead up to the next general elections. “Serving as a check-and-balance to the next administration will allow the party to restore lost credibility with the rakyat,” Johari said.
“All discussions on the appointment of the next prime minister and his cabinet must be done between political parties, with Umno’s president and the deputy president leading negotiations on the party’s behalf,” Johari said.
Umno MPs should not be allowed to participate in such deliberations in their personal capacity, he said.
“The party must always come first,” Johari said. “Every decision must be made by its Supreme Council, and every party member must support and abide by that decision.”
In his personal opinion, the party must no longer tolerate any MP who said that he chooses not to abide by a Supreme Council decision for whatever reason.
Johari said the first task for political parties is to reach a consensus on the tenure and objectives of the proposed unity government.
“My view is that it ought to be set up to act as an interim administration for a fixed period of no longer than 12 months pending the calling of a general election,” he said.
Agenda for the new government
Johari added that the efforts of the unity government must be directed in four areas – the Covid-19 pandemic, welfare of the rakyat, management of the government’s finances, and reviving the economy.
The first priority would be to lead the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic by achieving herd immunity quickly through vaccinations. The new government should also ensure the transparent management and distribution of vaccines.
“At the same time, the new government must also give priority to the welfare of the rakyat who have been suffering greatly throughout the pandemic due to misgovernance,” he said.
The new government must manage the public coffers efficiently and transparently with priority being given to enhancing the management of the public health system.
The fourth critical matter is to get the economy back on track. Businesses must be allowed to re-open as soon as possible with very strict guidelines.
He called for the setting up of an economic task force consisting of experts to meet business owners and investors over their concerns as well as manage their expectations.
All Umno MPs must put the nation’s interest first, he said.
“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the last 17 months which has seen us lose every economic advantage as a result of the incompetence and instability of the outgoing PN government,” Johari said. FMT
Not right to pick a PM via SDs, says Salleh
Salleh Said Keruak said the supremacy of the Federal Constitution, which gives the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the power to appoint the prime minister, should be embraced, especially when the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The comments by Salleh, a former communications and multimedia minister, come amid speculation about the resignation of prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and moves to forward the candidacy of Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is deputy prime minister in the current government.
Salleh made his comments in response to an assertion by political analyst James Chin in the Borneo Post that it was the King who had the prerogative to choose a new prime minister because Parliament could not be recalled at this time.
Chin also contended that the new prime minister would have to go through a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat when it meets on Sept 6.
Earlier this evening, Utusan Malaysia reported that Ismail and Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, who is home minister, were seen meeting at the Royal Chulan Hotel where SDs backing the proposed new government were being collected.
The Star reported that senior Umno member Nazri Aziz had said he had signed a declaration backing Ismail as the next prime minister. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
