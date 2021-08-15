PN’S PANICKY FLURRY OF MEETINGS CONTINUES AT MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE TONIGHT – WHAT NEXT WILL THE BUNGLERS COME UP WITH REMAINS TO BE SEEN – AT MUHYIDDIN’S ALLEGED GRAND FINALE WITH AGONG TOMORROW

KUALA LUMPUR: Political intrigue continues at the official residences of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara here as talk of his resignation as prime minister continues to swirl.

Despite the heavy downpour, scores of journalists, photographers and videographers had been staking out outside the guardhouse of Muhyiddin’s house as early as 8am on Sunday (Aug 15).

Muhyiddin headed back to his house in Bukit Damansara around 11.30am after a meeting at Publika nearby, where a high-level Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia meeting at 9am went on for more than two hours.

The car of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was spotted entering Muhyiddin’s residence at 10.57am, followed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The meeting ended at around 1.30pm and several cars ferrying the ministers were seen exiting Muhyiddin’s residence.

While there is no meeting at Muhyiddin’s house as of 5pm Sunday, press members continued to stake out despite the heavy downpour, taking shelter under umbrellas.

There were also many cars parked by the side of the road along Jalan Setia Bakti 5.

It is understood that top Perikatan leaders will be at Muhyiddin’s house later Sunday night.

Scores of press members are also gathering near a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, with rife speculation that there is an ongoing effort to collect statutory declarations (SD) supporting Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister.

Earlier, Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz confirmed that he had signed an SD for Ismail Sabri and urged all Umno MPs to do the same in order to end the ongoing political impasse.

Meanwhile, other Bersatu sources indicated that with Muhyiddin allegedly deciding to resign as prime minister, a succession plan is in place to keep the Perikatan Nasional government intact after his departure.

Sources also said that a political bureau meeting involving Bersatu division leaders would take place at an unspecified location Sunday night.

Muhyiddin is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Monday (Aug 16).

