BERSATU’S INCOMPETENT EDUCATION MINISTER FORCED TO BACKPEDAL – AGAIN! SCHOOLS’ REOPENING DELAYED TO OCT 3 – AS PARENTS, TEACHERS, MEDICAL EXPERTS WARN AGAINST CRACK-BRAINED PLAN TO RESTART ON SEPT 1
PETALING JAYA: Schools will reopen in stages starting with exam year students on Oct 3.
Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin said the reopening originally scheduled for Sept 1 would be delayed.
“The reopening of schools next month will only involve exam year students in Forms Five and Six.
“The reopening, however, would not involve schools in Phase One states,” he said in a Facebook post.
ANN
.