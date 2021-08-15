AS ISMAIL SABRI SEWS UP SECRET MEETING TO GATHER SDs TO MAKE HIMSELF PM – BEFORE DASHING OFF TO SEE ZAHID – BERSATU MAN CLAIMS THEY FEEL ‘STRONGER NOW’ – ‘PN WILL SURVIVE!’

Secret meeting to gather SD ends, Perikatan leaders escape media

A MEETING held in a Kuala Lumpur hotel to allegedly collect statutory declarations in support of Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister and Hamzah Zainuddin as the new deputy prime minister ended after three hours.

Those who had gathered at the meeting then exited the hotel through a different exit to escape the waiting media.

Earlier, members of the media saw a number of cars, including those of several ministers, parked at the Royale Chulan Hotel car park.

Also seen were vehicles transporting Deputy Prime Minister and Umno vice president Ismail, Home Minister and Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah, as well as other lawmakers.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight that the lengthy meeting was held to gather statutory declarations to support Ismail as the country’s new prime minister and Hamzah as his deputy.

Ismail was spotted making his way inside the hotel at 2.45pm while several MPs’ vehicles were seen at the hotel.

Bersatu supreme council member Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who confirmed today that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be submitting his resignation tomorrow, had told reporters that personal ambitions are overtaking national concerns.

Muhyiddin’s surprising decision to resign came less than 24 hours after he offered an olive branch to the opposition in a live broadcast, appealing to them to keep him in power in return for increasing funds for the pandemic response and political reforms.



The Malaysian Insight understands that Muhyiddin will present two names as possible replacements when he tenders his resignation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara tomorrow. TMI

Not the end of Bersatu and Perikatan, says Redzuan

MUHYIDDIN Yassin’s resignation as prime minister is not the end for Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member said PN will not dissolve with Muhyiddin’s resignation and the political cooperation among its component members will continue for the next general election.

“PN still has mutual solidarity. With PAS, we will move as a coalition. And PAS has already expressed support for PN. They will not exchange support,” he told The Malaysian Insight today.

“In fact, we feel stronger now because of the current political scenario.”

He said the future of the coalition and Bersatu’s future direction were discussed at its Supreme Council meeting this morning.

He said Bersatu will be a stronger party after this as it will be focusing on preparations for the 15th General Election.

“Bersatu will be stronger. We want to focus on and prepare for the next general election. We want to strengthen the machinery in preparation for the election,” he said.

Earlier, Redzuan, who is a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, confirmed that the Bersatu president will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow to tend his resignation.

He said the decision to resign was because Muhyiddin has lost his majority despite various efforts made to gain the support of MPs.

He said Muhyiddin will also hold an emergency cabinet meeting tomorrow after the audience with the king.

“Maybe tomorrow is the last PN cabinet meeting,” he added.

PN, comprising Bersatu, PAS, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Gerakan, has 50 members of Parliament.

Muhyiddin became prime minister on March 1 last year after a political battle overthrew the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that won the 2018 general election.

The PH government fell after Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was also the party chairman, resigned as prime minister after Muhyiddin brought Bersatu out of the coalition on February 24 last year. TMI

Ismail Sabri meets party rival Zahid amid scramble for new PM

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been in a whirlwind of meetings in anticipation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation tomorrow and efforts to sustain the Perikatan Nasional government with the Umno vice-president leader at the helm. His latest meeting is with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been instrumental in forcing Muhyiddin’s hand. Muhyiddin is the Bersatu president. Ismail Sabri had been approaching Umno MPs to back him as the PN government’s next prime ministerial candidate but a key group that could become a stumbling block is Zahid’s faction. A well-placed source, who is part of the Umno supreme council, told Malaysiakini that the deputy premier met with Zahid at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre where the Umno headquarters is also located. Ismail Sabri’s faction has been trying to convince Zahid’s faction to return to PN’s fold with him at the helm. They argued that this is consistent with the demands by Zahid’s faction that Umno should take over the premiership. It is still unclear if Zahid, who is the Bagan Datuk MP, is prepared to back Ismail Sabri. The only reason Muhyiddin lost his majority was because of Zahid, along with 14 Umno MPs, withdrew their support for him. If they transfer their support en bloc to Ismail Sabri, he will be able to cobble together a majority and form an administration that is very similar to the current PN government. This is if all existing government MPs also transfer their support to the deputy prime minister. The major blocs in Perikatan Nasional are Umno, Bersatu, PAS and GPS. They are also backed by a number of other smaller parties and independent MPs. PAS, which has 18 MPs and is staunchly anti-opposition, is expected to remain firmly in favour of retaining the PN government. Senior GPS sources have told Malaysiakini that the coalition of 18 Sarawak-based MPs was prepared to back Ismail Sabri if he can form a stable government. Earlier, MalaysiaGazette reported that Ismail Sabri also met with Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin at Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. If Ismail Sabri succeeds, a Bersatu candidate is expected to occupy the deputy prime minister position. Sources privy about the matter have also said that Ismail Sabri’s representatives are trying to reach out to Warisan to avoid a situation similar to Muhyiddin’s fragile majority. There is no indication yet that the Sabah-based party’s eight MPs are prepared to back the deputy premier. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.