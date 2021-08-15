MUHYIDDIN ALREADY LONG-FORGOTTEN – EVEN BEFORE HE RESIGNS! ISMAIL SABRI & HAMZAH MEET TO DISCUSS ‘NEW GOVT’ – WHILE MIC, ONCE HIS STAUNCHEST SUPPORTER, NOW SAYS ‘NO NEED FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – DO THE HONOURABLE THING AND JUST GO!

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and home minister Hamzah Zainudin were seen meeting at the Royal Chulan hotel in the capital, hours after it was reported that the prime minister would be resigning tomorrow.

According to Utusan Malaysia, it is believed that their meeting was to discuss the formation of a new government.

Speculation is rife that supporters of Ismail are pushing for the Umno vice-president to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin in the top post.

There are also those who are lobbying for Hamzah to be made his deputy, the Malay daily reported.

“The meeting at Royal Chulan is meant to gather the statutory declarations (SDs) backing the new government,” the report said.

According to The Star, former tourism minister Nazri Aziz had signed an SD backing Ismail as the next prime minister.

Earlier today, Bersatu MPs and those aligned to Muhyiddin had gathered at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at Publika.

Minister in the prime minister’s department (special functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said they discussed the direction the party would take if Muhyiddin were to resign.

He later told Malaysiakini that Muhyiddin would tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow after a special Cabinet meeting.

Muhyiddin has been under intense pressure to step down after Umno retracted its support for the current administration earlier this month, throwing his command of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat into doubt. FMT

