MUHYIDDIN ALREADY LONG-FORGOTTEN – EVEN BEFORE HE RESIGNS! ISMAIL SABRI & HAMZAH MEET TO DISCUSS ‘NEW GOVT’ – WHILE MIC, ONCE HIS STAUNCHEST SUPPORTER, NOW SAYS ‘NO NEED FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – DO THE HONOURABLE THING AND JUST GO!

According to Utusan Malaysia, it is believed that their meeting was to discuss the formation of a new government.
Speculation is rife that supporters of Ismail are pushing for the Umno vice-president to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin in the top post.
There are also those who are lobbying for Hamzah to be made his deputy, the Malay daily reported.
“The meeting at Royal Chulan is meant to gather the statutory declarations (SDs) backing the new government,” the report said.
According to The Star, former tourism minister Nazri Aziz had signed an SD backing Ismail as the next prime minister.
Earlier today, Bersatu MPs and those aligned to Muhyiddin had gathered at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at Publika.
Minister in the prime minister’s department (special functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said they discussed the direction the party would take if Muhyiddin were to resign.
He later told Malaysiakini that Muhyiddin would tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow after a special Cabinet meeting.
Muhyiddin has been under intense pressure to step down after Umno retracted its support for the current administration earlier this month, throwing his command of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat into doubt. FMT
Resigning is the ‘right thing to do’, says MIC over lost majority
PETALING JAYA: MIC will respect the decision taken by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as the party feels it is the right thing to do once anyone holding the position loses his majority.
“There are ways of proving your majority in Parliament.
“Since he has gone on national TV stating that he has no majority and has subsequently been rejected by all parties concerned, this supersedes the conventional method of a confidence vote,” MIC president SA Vigneswaran told FMT.
He said he met the prime minister yesterday for a chat on the future direction of the Perikatan Nasional government and he had indicated that he would be submitting his resignation.
“He told us he had tried to do what was best for the rakyat under the prevailing circumstances.
“Since he has conceded he has lost his majority, it’s the most honourable thing to do under the Constitution.”
Vigneswaran said it was now left to the King to decide who should lead the nation.
As for the MIC, he said it had always been with Barisan Nasional and had not changed its direction.
“We will continue to be in the coalition. Eventually, we are guided by what is important for the nation and community. Let’s wait and see what happens tomorrow.”
Earlier today, minister in the prime minister’s department (special functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof was reported as saying that the prime minister was expected to hand over his resignation letter to the King tomorrow after a special Cabinet meeting.
He said this after a meeting of Perikatan Nasional MPs at its headquarters today to discuss the direction the party would take after Muhyiddin, who is president of Bersatu, steps down as prime minister. FMT
