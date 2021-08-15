BYE, BYE AZMIN CARTEL! EVEN NAZRI SIGNS SD SUPPORTING ISMAIL SABRI AS PM – INDICATING HISHAM FACTION HAS CEDED WAY TO THE INCUMBENT DPM – BUT IF HAMZAH, WIDELY TOUTED TO BE THE NEXT DPM, IS NOT CAREFUL – HISHAM COULD WELL TAKE THE NO.2 SPOT FOR A CLEAN UMNO SWEEP – INDEED, WHAT A MESS MUHYIDDIN HAS LEFT BEHIND!

Nazri signs SD supporting Ismail Sabri as PM, urges Umno MPs to do likewise

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has signed a statutory declaration (SD) supporting Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister and has urged all Umno MPs to do the same to end the ongoing political turmoil.

Nazri said he signed the SD at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 15) afternoon.

“I’ve already signed and I think all Umno MPs should support this, including those who are opposed to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He is gone now, so there’s no reason not to sign,” Nazri told The Star.

Sources told The Star that there is an ongoing effort to collect SDs supporting Ismail Sabri as prime minister.

Meanwhile, other sources in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have indicated that with Muhyiddin allegedly deciding to resign as prime minister, a succession plan is in place to keep the Perikatan Nasional government intact after his departure.

“This is the exit plan and he can retire smoothly,” he said.

I wonder he ever regret of betraying people that fought with him when he was at his lowest point just to get a taste of the top job but not being able to deliver it. History will not be merciful to him. — Yeo Bee Yin (@yeobeeyin) August 15, 2021

Everyone excited about the new PM. The way I see it unless the King appoints someone who can dismantle completely the flaws in the system; at its very core; it will be more of the same — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) August 15, 2021

Sources also said that a political bureau meeting involving Bersatu division leaders would take place at an unspecified location on Sunday (Aug 15) night.

Muhyiddin is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Monday (Aug 16). -ANN

