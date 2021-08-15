WHAT! AZMIN TO BE DPM – BUT THAT POST IS MINE! HAMZAH DENIES AS ‘FAKE’ A VIRAL STATEMENT PURPORTEDLY FROM PN NAMING ISMAIL AS PM & AZMIN AS NO.2 – AMID OTHER REPORTS NAMING HAMZAH AS DPM WITH EITHER ISMAIL OR HISHAM AS PM

Viral message on Ismail Sabri’s succession is fake news, says Perikatan sec-gen

IPOH: A statement purportedly issued by Perikatan Nasional in naming Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s successor has gone viral.

In the statement dated Aug 15, it claimed that the Perikatan presidential council has agreed to name Ismail Sabri as the ninth Prime Minister to continue Muhyiddin’s legacy.

It also stated that International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali would be chosen as the candidate for the Deputy Prime Minister’s post.

When contacted, Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the statement was fake.

ANN

.