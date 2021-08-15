NOW, THIS IS THE GUAN ENG MALAYSIA NEEDS! DAP CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘BIG TENT’ APPROACH – URGES BOTH SHAFIE & ANWAR TO LEAD OPPOSITION BLOC TO RECLAIM MANDATE AS GOVT – EVEN AS SMALL-MINDED PRO-ANWAR ‘AH BENGS’ WITHIN DAP START THEIR USUAL ANNOYING JOSTLING – ‘UMNO NOT THE POLITICAL ENEMY NOW, WHY FAVOR MUHYIDDIN?’

In a statement, Lim said the Opposition bloc should not waste time as their objective was only achievable through a starting point of 105 MPs, six short of a simple majority in Parliament to form the new government.

“Both Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal bear the responsibility to work together to return the mandate of the people.

“There must be a real alternative to the failed Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that caused the record number of infections and deaths as well as failing to pull the economy out of the economic recession.

“Sticking to the failed PN government is not the solution to the problem the nation is facing, when the entire PN government is the problem,” he said in a statement here.

Anwar is PKR president cum Opposition Leader while Shafie is president of Parti Warisan Sabah who is aligned with the greater PH coalition comprising PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and DAP.

The big tent or catch-all party phrase is used in reference to a political party’s policy of permitting or encouraging a broad spectrum of views among its members.

On Friday, PH unanimously decided to reject embattled prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer to work together in a bipartisan manner in exchange for a slew of constitutional and law amendments that will be implemented by the government following the passing of the vote of confidence scheduled next month.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the Agong to appoint them as the new prime minister. MALAY MAIL

Pua and Ong’s stand to support PM suspicious, says Ronnie Liu

PETALING JAYA: The stand by two DAP leaders, seen to be leaning towards Muhyiddin Yassin’s bipartisan political cooperation offer, is suspicious, says a DAP leader.

DAP central committee member Ronnie Liu said Damansara MP Tony Pua and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming should realise that they are national party leaders and not just ordinary elected representatives.

He said their statements had angered the people, who were disappointed with the failures of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, especially in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liu, who is also the Sungai Pelek assemblyman, said their stand was in contrast with that of Pakatan Harapan in rejecting the offer, which would have given a lifeline to Muhyiddin to stay in power and cause more people to suffer.

He said the duo must withdraw what they said.

“Otherwise, there will be an impression that there is an ‘unseen hand’ behind them … something that is not ‘natural’ and not right,” he told FMT.

On Friday, while all the opposition parties had dismissed Muhyiddin’s proposed framework for bipartisan political cooperation, Pua remained among the few voices who felt it needed to be considered.

He listed three reasons why the MPs should look again at the proposal. Apart from preventing the political turmoil “killing” the country’s health and economy, he said Muhyiddin’s olive branch could potentially prevent an Umno MP from becoming prime minister.

He added that Muhyiddin’s proposal would also avoid a general election in the “midst of a pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Ong expressed an openness to discuss the proposals.

However, Liu disputed Pua’s claim that the country would be severely affected if a new prime minister is appointed from Umno.

“Who says the King will appoint a kleptocrat if Muhyiddin resigns?

“He (Pua) spoke as if there were no kleptocrats in the current government. Why do you want to lie?”

Liu was also surprised by Pua’s actions in favour of Muhyiddin.

“He asked us to accept Muhyiddin, after that he criticised Umno repeatedly.

“Umno is not our political enemy now. It seems that he is in favour of Muhyiddin … there is suspicion against him,” said Liu. FMT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

