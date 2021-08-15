WITH VICTORY AT HAND, NAJIB & ZAHID CAN NOW FLASH ‘MONA LISA’ SMILES AGAIN – WHETHER IT’S ISMAIL SABRI OR HISHAM AS PM DOESN’T MATTER – WITH HAMZAH AS DPM, IT’S ACTUALLY ALL IN THE UMNO FAMILY – MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU IS THE BIGGEST LOSER – AND ALTHOUGH TOO LATE, PAS HAS FALLEN INTO TRAP – HADI IS WORRIED ENOUGH TO ISSUE A STUNNING WARNING – ‘DON’T ALLOW THE SOURCE OF THE DISEASE OF CORRUPTION TO SPREAD AGAIN’
Hadi: Don’t allow the corrupt to come back to power
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today urged opposition parties to accept Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer for bi-partisanship.
He said this was necessary to keep the corrupt at bay.
“Don’t prioritise power by allowing the source of the disease of corruption to spread again.
“The offer by the prime minister for all parties to work together to ensure we resolve problems should be accepted in a positive manner,” he said in a statement.
Hadi said Perikatan Nasional (PN) should be given time to resolve the problems caused by “past administrations” and the people should wait for fresh elections.
“Do not be impatient and (do something which will) cause bigger problems,” he said.
PAS is a key proponent of the PN government which is now on the brink of collapse following Umno’s withdrawal.
Although most Umno MPs did not comply with the party’s official decision to withdraw, there is little indication that Muhyiddin still controls the majority support of the MPs.
On Aug 13, Muhyiddin reached out to the opposition in a televised address, urging them to lend their support in exchange for several reform measures.
Muhyiddin warned that his efforts were also to prevent “kleptocrats” from ruling the country.
Meanwhile, Hadi said a previous government “which has long been in power” had left many lessons for Malaysia.
“The people have learned that a government that has long been in power is infected with the disease of corruption,” he said.
This, he said, was replaced by a government that “promised many things” and alleged that the government perverted the Federal Constitution and the “supremacy of Islam”.
Now, he said PN is a victim of a “power grab” by “inhumane” people.
“Only those who are inhumane will forsake the needs of the people who need to be saved now,” he said. MKINI
Muhyiddin’s allies scrambling to replace him
SEVERAL Umno MPs aligned to outgoing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin have begun scrambling to drum up support to replace him with a viable coalition, sources said today.
The Malaysian Insight understands that Muhyiddin will present two names as possible replacements when he tenders his resignation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara tomorrow.
“The deal is: the strongest Umno MP will get the full backing of the party to be the next prime minister while the deputy will be from Bersatu,” one source told The Malaysian Insight.
The source said the shortlist for the top job is between Bera MP and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Semberong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, who is the senior minister for foreign affairs.
Ismail is also Umno vice-president while Hishammuddin did not contest any post in the 2018 party elections.
“The Umno hopefuls are already trying to get statutory declarations now to support their cause. This is a critical 24 hours for them,’ the source said.
It is learnt that Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin is slated to be the new deputy prime minister, jumping over party deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was named adviser to the prime minister just 10 days ago.
Another source said Bersatu leaders are unhappy with the proposal and are considering other options ahead of Muhyiddin’s meeting with the king.
“Bersatu still wants to be the lead party. It is uncertain if any Umno MP can unite the party to back him or if PAS will agree too,” he said.
“This is the worst succession plan ever,” he added.
Meanwhile, a group of leaders gathered at Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.
The Malaysian Insight understands that lawmakers from the Umno bloc, led by Ismail, and a group, led by Hamzah, will be present at the meeting.
Sources said they are gathering to collect statutory declarations to support Ismail as the new prime minister and Hamzah as his deputy.
Ismail was spotted making his way inside the hotel at at 2.45pm while several MPs’ vehicles were seen at the hotel.
Bersatu supreme council member Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who confirmed Muhyiddin’s resignation today, had told reporters that personal ambitions are overtaking national concerns.
“Certain irresponsible quarters are putting their personal needs ahead of the nation’s well-being,” he said.
Muhyiddin’s surprising decision to resign came less than 24 hours after he offered an olive branch to the opposition in a live broadcast, appealing to them to keep him in power in return for increasing funds for the pandemic response and political reforms.
However, the opposition rejected his overture and some allies questioned his move, forcing the embattled prime minister to cave in to calls for his resignation ahead of a confidence vote set for September 7. TMI