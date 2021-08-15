PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today urged opposition parties to accept Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer for bi-partisanship.

He said this was necessary to keep the corrupt at bay.

“Don’t prioritise power by allowing the source of the disease of corruption to spread again.

“The offer by the prime minister for all parties to work together to ensure we resolve problems should be accepted in a positive manner,” he said in a statement.

Hadi said Perikatan Nasional (PN) should be given time to resolve the problems caused by “past administrations” and the people should wait for fresh elections.

“Do not be impatient and (do something which will) cause bigger problems,” he said.

PAS is a key proponent of the PN government which is now on the brink of collapse following Umno’s withdrawal.

Although most Umno MPs did not comply with the party’s official decision to withdraw, there is little indication that Muhyiddin still controls the majority support of the MPs.

On Aug 13, Muhyiddin reached out to the opposition in a televised address, urging them to lend their support in exchange for several reform measures.

Muhyiddin warned that his efforts were also to prevent “kleptocrats” from ruling the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

Meanwhile, Hadi said a previous government “which has long been in power” had left many lessons for Malaysia.

“The people have learned that a government that has long been in power is infected with the disease of corruption,” he said.

This, he said, was replaced by a government that “promised many things” and alleged that the government perverted the Federal Constitution and the “supremacy of Islam”.

Now, he said PN is a victim of a “power grab” by “inhumane” people.

“Only those who are inhumane will forsake the needs of the people who need to be saved now,” he said. MKINI