‘THIS IS THE WORST SUCCESSION PLAN’ – MUHYIDDIN IS QUITTING TOMORROW – AND BERSATU IS DEEPLY UNHAPPY & THREATENING TO LOOK FOR ‘OTHER OPTIONS’ – ‘THE STRONGEST UMNO MP, EITHER ISMAIL SABRI OR HISHAM, WILL BE THE NEXT PM – WHILE THE DPM WILL BE HAMZAH FROM BERSATU’ – ‘CERTAIN IRRESPONSIBLE QUARTERS ARE PUTTING THEIR PERSONAL NEEDS AHEAD OF THE NATION’S WELL-BEING,’ DECRY BERSATU FACTIONS AS AN ISMAIL-HAMZAH PAIRING LOOKS SET TO TAKE OVER THE COUNTRY’S LEADERSHIP
Muhyiddin’s allies scrambling to replace him
SEVERAL Umno MPs aligned to outgoing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin have begun scrambling to drum up support to replace him with a viable coalition, sources said today.
The Malaysian Insight understands that Muhyiddin will present two names as possible replacements when he tenders his resignation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara tomorrow.
“The deal is: the strongest Umno MP will get the full backing of the party to be the next prime minister while the deputy will be from Bersatu,” one source told The Malaysian Insight.
The source said the shortlist for the top job is between Bera MP and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Semberong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, who is the senior minister for foreign affairs.
“The Umno hopefuls are already trying to get statutory declarations now to support their cause. This is a critical 24 hours for them,’ the source said.
It is learnt that Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin is slated to be the new deputy prime minister, jumping over party deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was named adviser to the prime minister just 10 days ago.
Another source said Bersatu leaders are unhappy with the proposal and are considering other options ahead of Muhyiddin’s meeting with the king.
“Bersatu still wants to be the lead party. It is uncertain if any Umno MP can unite the party to back him or if PAS will agree too,” he said.
“This is the worst succession plan ever,” he added.
Meanwhile, a group of leaders gathered at Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.
The Malaysian Insight understands that lawmakers from the Umno bloc, led by Ismail, and a group, led by Hamzah, will be present at the meeting.
Sources said they are gathering to collect statutory declarations to support Ismail as the new prime minister and Hamzah as his deputy.
Ismail was spotted making his way inside the hotel at at 2.45pm while several MPs’ vehicles were seen at the hotel.
Bersatu supreme council member Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who confirmed Muhyiddin’s resignation today, had told reporters that personal ambitions are overtaking national concerns.
“Certain irresponsible quarters are putting their personal needs ahead of the nation’s well-being,” he said.
Muhyiddin’s surprising decision to resign came less than 24 hours after he offered an olive branch to the opposition in a live broadcast, appealing to them to keep him in power in return for increasing funds for the pandemic response and political reforms.
However, the opposition rejected his overture and some allies questioned his move, forcing the embattled prime minister to cave in to calls for his resignation ahead of a confidence vote set for September 7. TMI
Muhyiddin to quit tomorrow, Bersatu leader confirms
PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will submit his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow, a Bersatu supreme councillor said today.
Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, conveyed the decision at a party meeting today.
“He said he had to quit as the as he had lost the majority in parliament. We, as the supreme council, have to follow what is provided in the federal constitution,” he said
The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) said Muhyiddin will address the nation after meeting with the king tomorrow.
Earlier, after attending a party meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Redzuan said it was up to the king to ensure the incoming government gave importance to the rakyat.
He said Muhyiddin had explored all avenues to keep the Perikatan Nasional administration in power to help the people and overcome the Covid-19 and economic crises.
However his efforts were derailed by parties acting in their personal interest rather than the nation’s, added Redzuan.
“The PM has explored the very last option solely for the benefit of the people as we are in a crisis today.
“We see that there is a group that is irresponsible.
“If they withdraw support on the basis of personal interests without taking into account the interests of the people, then we have to look for the best way.
“It is up to the Agong to ensure that the country continues to be led by leadership that can give importance to the people.”
Muhyiddin on Friday offered seven reforms in exchange for the support of the opposition to stay in office. He pledged to cap the prime minister’s term in office to two terms, strengthen the various parliamentary selection committees and enforce the law to lower the voting age to 18, among others.
The deal was proposed ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for September 7.
However, his attempt to court the opposition failed as numerous lawmakers issued statements rejecting the offer.
Muhyiddin is believed to only have 100 lawmakers on his side in the 220-seat Parliament. TMI
