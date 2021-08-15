MUHYIDDIN, ABOUT TO FACE HIS OWN ‘LAST GASP’, ANNOUNCES SOME GOOD NEWS FOR 11 TYPES OF BUSINESS ABOUT TO GO UNDER – INDEED, AT LEAST HE DOES SOME GOOD BEFORE HE GOES – AND HIS HALF-BAKED & RACIST CABINET SUFFOCATES THE ENTIRE ECONOMY
Car washes, barbers among 11 businesses allowed to open
THE government will permit 11 types of commercial activities to resume operations nationwide starting tomorrow, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.
Car washes, barbershops and hair salons, furniture outlets, vehicle accessory shops, and clothing and jewellery and fashion accessories stores are among the businesses that can reopen.
Others that can resume business are sellers of electrical and electronics goods, household items and kitchen appliances, sporting goods and cars, as well as farmers’ markets.
In a statement today, Muhyiddin said the decision was made after taking into account the risk assessment conducted by the relevant authorities.
Covid-19: Gov’t announces activities allowed under Phase One of NRP for fully vaccinated
PETALING JAYA: The government has released a new list of allowed activities and businesses permitted to operate under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).
Individuals would be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, and 28 days after being jabbed with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or CanSino vaccines.
In the announcement, the government said that 11 economic activities will be allowed, which are;
2. Electrical and electronic goods sales
3. The sale of home and kitchen appliances
4. Furniture sales
5. The sale of sports equipment
6. Car accessory sales
7. Car dealerships
8. Sales centres
9. Wet markets and farmers markets
10. Jewellery stores and
11. Hair salons and beauty centres, limited to basic hair cutting services.
The government also said that additional standard operating procedures for clothing, fashion and accessory stores, jewellery stores and hair salons will be implemented. ANN
