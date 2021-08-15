MUHYIDDIN, ABOUT TO FACE HIS OWN ‘LAST GASP’, ANNOUNCES SOME GOOD NEWS FOR 11 TYPES OF BUSINESS ABOUT TO GO UNDER – INDEED, AT LEAST HE DOES SOME GOOD BEFORE HE GOES – AND HIS HALF-BAKED & RACIST CABINET SUFFOCATES THE ENTIRE ECONOMY

THE government will permit 11 types of commercial activities to resume operations nationwide starting tomorrow, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Car washes, barbershops and hair salons, furniture outlets, vehicle accessory shops, and clothing and jewellery and fashion accessories stores are among the businesses that can reopen.

Others that can resume business are sellers of electrical and electronics goods, household items and kitchen appliances, sporting goods and cars, as well as farmers’ markets.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said the decision was made after taking into account the risk assessment conducted by the relevant authorities.