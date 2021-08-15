BOMBSHELL – HADI GIVES HIS BLESSING TO ‘ALL POLITICAL PARTIES’ TO ACCEPT MUHYIDDIN’S OFFER, EVEN CALLS FOR ‘UNITY’ – DEALING A MASSIVE BLOW TO NAJIB & ZAHID – EVEN AS UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER MOAN & GROAN NOW THAT THEY MAY NOT GET THE POWER THEY HAD BEEN PLOTTING FOR

Hadi advises political parties to heed PM’s offer, says time to unite, focus on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR— PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today called for all political parties to unite during these extraordinary times and focus on helping the government to combat the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Hadi also stressed the importance of unity for the sake of the rakyat instead of political manoeuvering that would only benefit certain quarters.

“The offer by the prime minister to all political parties to obtain confidence towards the government today so that they are given time to resolve the crisis must be taken positively. 

“After the situation permits, only then should we return the mandate to the people to choose a government that they want,” he said. 

Drawing a parable from the Hadith, documenting the trials and tribulation of the Prophet Muhammad, Hadi again stressed the need for unity in times of great tragedy, lest all be consumed by a much bigger disaster.

“The approach of reaching out by inviting all parties, regardless of government, to resolve emergencies, disasters and catastrophes, should be resolved humanely regardless of differences and should be given priority over personal interests of certain groups. Only those who are inhumane will not care about the plight of the people who need to be saved now.

“So those who reject the invitation to unite to save the people and the country, in order to meet their narrow personal political will, are power-mad, who do not care about the lives of the people,” he said. MALAY MAIL

Umno’s pro-Muhyiddin MPs in a bind, says analystemail sharing button

MPs from Barisan Nasional, led by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, declaring support for the PN-led government on Aug 6.

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst says 23 Umno MPs who have backed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional government may find themselves not only out of favour with party grassroots members or party leaders, but possibly even out of a seat.

Socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Umno grassroots members prized loyalty among their political leaders.

“It will be tough going during elections for those who were extremely vocal against party leaders and sidelined the wishes of the grassroots,” he told FMT.

Awang Azman said those dissident MPs were likely to find themselves placed at constituencies in which they would have slim chances of winning. Some may not even get to defend a seat at the next general election.

“Grassroots Umno members may feel their leaders ditched them when their support was needed the most during the pandemic,” he said.

Yesterday, pro-Muhyiddin Umno MPs appeared to have been caught off guard by the prime minister’s peace offering to the opposition.

At least two Umno MPs were reported to have said they were in the dark about Muhyiddin’s plans.

Deputy communications and multimedia minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin was quoted as saying that he found out about the proposals when Muhyiddin made the offer on live television.

Zahidi has been a vocal supporter of the PN coalition.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was against Umno quitting the PN government, was reported to have said that he was unclear about the nature of the proposed cooperation. He also wondered if DAP would become part of the PN coalition.

Academician Azmi Hassan said one way for Umno MPs to save face was to make a U-turn. “This is one way for them to gain back support from their grassroots,” he told FMT.

“They are aware their grassroots will not support them for sticking with Muhyiddin till the end, and they will use Muhyiddin’s olive branch to the opposition as an excuse to pull back,” he added. “We are likely to see more and more Umno MPs offer their support to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.”

Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, questioned whether the 23 MPs would be able to retain local appeal without the backing of the Umno machinery.

In a national address on Friday, Muhyiddin sought cross-party support for his government by proposing a number of reforms, including term limits for the prime minister, equal allocations for MPs, and a law to ban party hopping. FMT

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

