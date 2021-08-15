Bersatu’s top leaders and other MPs are currently meeting at Perikatan Nasional’s headquarters in Publika, Kuala Lumpur.

This comes amidst intensifying speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will step down tomorrow.

Among those spotted joining the meeting were:

Mustapa Mohamad (Jeli MP) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Aloh Gajah MP) Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Tambun MP) Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat MP) Edmund Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu (Segamat MP) Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota MP) Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang MP) Dr Xavier Jayakumar (independent Kuala Langat MP) Larry Sng (independent Julau MP)

Earlier today, Sin Chew Daily reported, citing an anonymous cabinet minister, confirming that Muhyiddin will step down on Monday.

The report also cited another anonymous source who works for a cabinet minister, claiming that he had been ordered to vacate his office.

Sinar Harian and Utusan Malaysia both published reports last night claiming that some cabinet minister staff had begun packing up since noon yesterday.

Last night, Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin was slated to be granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

