Bersatu leaders Ahmad Faizal Azumu (left) and Mohd Rashid Hasnon arriving for the meeting at Publika this morning.
KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu MPs and those aligned to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin have started to gather at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at Publika, here this morning.

As of 9.15am, the Bersatu MPs who have arrived are the party’s deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon, economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed, housing and local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, and supreme council member Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

The meeting comes amid speculation that Muhyiddin may soon step down as prime minister.

He is expected to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.