MALAYSIA, THE VICTIM OF POLITICAL GREED & SELFISHNESS, ALL ON EDGE – INTO WHOSE HANDS WILL THE COUNTRY FALL INTO NEXT? THE KLEPTOCRATS – OR A ‘UNITY GOVT’ CAPABLE OF PUSHING CRITICAL REFORMS – URGENTLY NEEDED TO STOP THE ECONOMIC & COVID-19 HEMORRHAGING – COMPOUNDED BY 6 DECADES OF CORRUPT UMNO-BN RULE & NEARLY 2 YEARS OF CLUELESS INCOMPETENCE BY THE ‘SHERATOCRATS’ AKA MUHYIDDIN REGIME

August 15, 2021

TI-M: Unity govt likely, rakyat must press for reforms

The growing likelihood of a unity government or caretaker government being established is an opportunity for long-term reforms, said Transparency International-Malaysia (TI-M).

In a statement, the watchdog said that a campaign to bargain for better and long-term reforms, to put power in the hands of the rakyat, was thus necessary.

Under normal circumstances, such reforms, and testing the legitimacy of the prime minister, should be sought through Parliament. If this was not possible, elections should be called, as required by the Federal Constitution, said TI-M.

“However, we understand these are unprecedented times and we are all under the cloud of a deadly pandemic, which has been exacerbated by poor management, abuse of power, and politicking.

“We must focus on parliamentary democracy, stronger institutions, independence of the judiciary from the executive, transparency, term limits, and separation of powers,” said TI-M.

On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose legitimacy to rule is in question, promised a slew of reforms and in exchange sought the support of the opposition.

Among others, Muhyiddin promised to implement a law to lower the voting age, which has already been passed in Parliament, as well as federal allocations for opposition MPs and more opposition figures to head parliamentary select committees.

The only two legislative promises made by Muhyiddin are making laws to prevent the defection of lawmakers and setting a two-term limit for the prime minister.

Save for Damansara MP Tony Pua and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, opposition parties and lawmakers have panned Muhyiddin’s proposal.

Some accused Muhyiddin of “bribery” while others said it was a case of too little, too late. MKINI

Back to February 2020 for Malaysia as parties scramble to find a majority again

KUALA LUMPUR— Seventeen-and-a-half months since Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister, Malaysia finds itself in the same political impasse it was mired in then.

All this is happening amid unverified reports that Muhyiddin has already decided to quit as prime minister by tomorrow.

Muhyiddin was the ultimate winner after the “Sheraton Move” last year which saw his Bersatu pull out from the 22-month-old Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and form a new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

So what happens now? The answer to that question can probably be gleaned from archived media coverage of what happened last year.

The same players are again making a play to prove to the King their respective coalitions have the numbers to form a new government.

In the case of Muhyiddin, if he has not actually resigned, he is also still in the race if he can put together a working majority to continue his administration.

However, the prime minister’s gambit of inviting the Opposition to the table on Friday to support his government in return for a number of structural reforms was immediately rejected.

Umno, or at least the faction led by its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, appears to be in the driving seat for now in the race to at least 111 seats, the simple majority needed to form the next government.

This is on the assumption of course that all 100 MPs supporting the current PN government fall in line behind Zahid’s 15 MPs. That would give a new government, likely led by Umno, 115 MPs.

But will Muhyiddin’s Bersatu MPs, which include Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s bloc of 11, automatically back an Umno government when it has publicly labelled the latter’s leaders kleptocrats?

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his PH coalition are of course in the race as well.

PH has 88 MPs, and combined with other Opposition parties and Independents, the numbers come up to only 105.

The first hurdle Anwar would need to get over is to persuade non-PH Opposition MPs to back him.

His second hurdle would be to get at least another six MPs to support him to be the next prime minister.

If the scenarios appear familiar, it is obviously because they are almost identical to what happened in the last week of February last year.

The different political coalitions will of course be meeting today in an attempt to hammer out some sort of deal.

No one expects a quick resolution to the question of which team will lead Malaysia.

It would appear, according to public statements at least, that no political leader wants a general election to be called in the middle of a pandemic.

The general consensus seems to be that the earliest any election should be called is some time in the middle of next year when hopefully the country would have fully emerged from pandemic restrictions.

But ultimately, the King may have no choice but to agree to dissolve Parliament sooner rather than later if the politicians find that simple majority elusive. MALAY MAIL

