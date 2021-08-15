MALAYSIA, THE VICTIM OF POLITICAL GREED & SELFISHNESS, ALL ON EDGE – INTO WHOSE HANDS WILL THE COUNTRY FALL INTO NEXT? THE KLEPTOCRATS – OR A ‘UNITY GOVT’ CAPABLE OF PUSHING CRITICAL REFORMS – URGENTLY NEEDED TO STOP THE ECONOMIC & COVID-19 HEMORRHAGING – COMPOUNDED BY 6 DECADES OF CORRUPT UMNO-BN RULE & NEARLY 2 YEARS OF CLUELESS INCOMPETENCE BY THE ‘SHERATOCRATS’ AKA MUHYIDDIN REGIME

In a statement, the watchdog said that a campaign to bargain for better and long-term reforms, to put power in the hands of the rakyat, was thus necessary.

Under normal circumstances, such reforms, and testing the legitimacy of the prime minister, should be sought through Parliament. If this was not possible, elections should be called, as required by the Federal Constitution, said TI-M.

“However, we understand these are unprecedented times and we are all under the cloud of a deadly pandemic, which has been exacerbated by poor management, abuse of power, and politicking.

“At present, the government is in a position for us to push for the reforms we voted for three years ago, and also begged for in the past year, amid losses of income and loved ones.

“We must focus on parliamentary democracy, stronger institutions, independence of the judiciary from the executive, transparency, term limits, and separation of powers,” said TI-M.

On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose legitimacy to rule is in question, promised a slew of reforms and in exchange sought the support of the opposition.

Among others, Muhyiddin promised to implement a law to lower the voting age, which has already been passed in Parliament, as well as federal allocations for opposition MPs and more opposition figures to head parliamentary select committees.

The only two legislative promises made by Muhyiddin are making laws to prevent the defection of lawmakers and setting a two-term limit for the prime minister.

Save for Damansara MP Tony Pua and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, opposition parties and lawmakers have panned Muhyiddin’s proposal.

Some accused Muhyiddin of “bribery” while others said it was a case of too little, too late. MKINI