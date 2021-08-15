PM very likely to step down

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will appear before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow, with all indication pointing towards a decision to step down from his post.

Top Cabinet sources said the Prime Minister had already informed Perikatan Nasional government leaders and officials of his intention at a meeting here yesterday afternoon.

A senior Cabinet minister said an official announcement would be made after the Prime Minister’s audience with His Majesty at Istana Negara.

He said Muhyiddin had remained steadfast in his stand to quit, as he felt there were no other options since he no longer commands the support of the majority of the Members of Parliament.

His position has also become untenable following the immediate rejection of his reform offers by the Opposition.

The promised reforms included equal funding for all MPs, the PM’s two-term limit, anti-hopping laws, more parliamentary committees with 50% Opposition chairmanship and the implementation of Undi 18.

As news of his decision to resign began to trickle out, Perikatan and Barisan Nasional leaders were huddled in meetings late into the night with many not answering calls or briefly saying they were stuck in meetings.

It is understood that discussions on who could succeed Muhyiddin included the possibility of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob taking over, but it would depend on whether Umno and Bersatu can work out an agreement.

“There are moves to keep the Perikatan government intact following Muhyiddin’s decision to resign from his post. But whether the Perikatan government remains will depend on whether the two parties can agree to form a majority,” a Putrajaya source said.

Another Perikatan source described Umno as the kingmaker now with Gabungan Parti Sarawak, the Sarawak-based alliance, as the other kingmaker.

If Umno and Bersatu come to an agreement, with a proposed name, it will then need the endorsement from PAS, MCA, MIC, GPS, PBS, STAR and independents.

“If that happens, then they would present the King with a name but if they cannot, then there is no way of salvaging the government. That means the entire Cabinet also has to resign,” a source said, adding that the consequence will be great.

He said there would also be ramifications at the state government level as both parties had worked together, and it would have a bearing on their decision.

Pakatan Harapan, comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah, has already announced their endorsement of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister.

It also called on lawmakers to back Anwar as the prime minister to avoid snap polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic while Umno veteran MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has offered himself to be an interim prime minister.

Earlier yesterday, Muhyiddin had been having endless meetings with ministers and leaders from the government parties.

The meetings yesterday began at his private residence in Bukit Damansara, a day after the pposition announced that even though the offers were highly desired, they would not support Muhyiddin.

A source said Muhyiddin first met with his deputy and senior ministers before meeting other leaders from the Perikatan government parties.

“In the morning, he met with Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“Then there was a meeting with PAS ministers and leaders, including Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man,” said the source.

Other senior ministers were also present throughout, the source added.

According to this source, Muhyiddin also held a meeting with the Bersatu political bureau.

“MCA and MIC met the Prime Minister later and then there were other ministers from other parties who came to see him,” said the source.

Some of the leaders who met him said on condition of anonymity that Muhyiddin did express his willingness to resign as it was apparent that he had no majority to stay on.

“We, however, need to find our options as to his replacement should he decide to do that,” said a top party leader.

Two-thirds of MPs need to support PM’s reforms

PETALING JAYA: The constitutional reforms put on offer to all MPs by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for a bipartisan vote can only be passed in Parliament with a two-thirds majority as they entail amendments to the Federal Constitution, said former Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

But he cautioned that some of the reforms proposed by Muhyiddin may go against the principles of a democratic institution since Malaysia practises parliamentary democracy.

“These constitutional reforms are doable provided the Opposition vote for an amendment to the Federal Constitution.

“But whether limiting the term of the prime minister to two terms goes against the basic structure of the Constitution and the principles of a democratic institution is another question,” said Sri Ram, when contacted.

Constitutional law expert Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi also agreed that the reforms offered by Muhyiddin would need a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political analyst Dr Mazlan Ali said the offers were made after studying all aspects of the reforms.

“When Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi retracted 14 MPs from supporting Muhyiddin, and the opposition led by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that he had 105 MPs on his side, Muhyiddin probably realised the country will continue to be in a political crisis if a new PM is not elected.

“Thus, such reforms were likely to have been offered to maintain his position as PM in a more organised manner with better constitutional amendments,” said Mazlan.

He said many meetings were held between ministers prior to the announcement.

Associate Prof Dr Sara Chinnasamy said all political parties need to be open and build an understanding to ensure that measures to take the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic can be implemented well.

Therefore, the current political pressure should be stopped so that efforts to restore the country’s economy can continue before GE15, she said.

“It has been clearly stated that the election will be held no later than July 2022, so we must be patient and reduce the political pressure.

“The Opposition bloc must respond to the call to work with the Perikatan Nasional government so that we can get out of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the reopening of economic sectors,” said the political and media social analyst.

Associate Prof Chinnasamy said the government should not be pressured to call for the general election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Malaysia should learn from countries such as India, the United States and Poland, which had to deal with an increase in Covid-19 infections after holding their elections during the pandemic.

“The cross-party understanding framework requires the support, efforts and focus of all parties to restore the country’s economy.

“Put aside political agendas for a while and use this opportunity to do checks and balances in various aspects,” she said.

ANN

