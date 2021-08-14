BOMBSHELL – ANOTHER LETTER TO AGONG FROM SPEAKER AZHAR TO BE ‘LEAKED’? UMNO’S PUAD TELLS ‘BACKSTABBING’ MUHYIDDIN TO TABLE CONFIDENCE VOTE NEXT WEEK TO AVOID FURTHER HUMILIATION

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin should consider going on “sick leave” instead of fighting a losing battle to stay in power, an Umno Supreme Council member said today.
Puad Zakarshi said Muhyiddin was now in a more perilous situation, with ministers and MPs from Umno said to be furious over the prime minister’s overtures to the opposition yesterday as he sought cross-party support to keep his government afloat.
Umno had at its general assembly said it would not work with Anwar and the DAP.
On Thursday, it was reported that Istana Negara had asked Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to disclose the number of parliamentarians who were backing Muhyiddin.
Muhyiddin’s position as prime minister was thrown into doubt since Umno decided to retract support for his administration earlier this month, with the party and the opposition demanding his resignation.
Puad went on to suggest for Muhyiddin should expedite the tabling of a confidence motion next week instead of doing so during the next sitting in September.
“Stop fighting a losing war,” Puad said.
Muhyiddin’s circumstances looked bleak yesterday when opposition parties and Umno rejected his proposal for reforms and a more inclusive administration in exchange for support in next month’s parliamentary vote of confidence.
