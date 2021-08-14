IMAGINE BERSATU’S FUTURE – IF MUHYIDDIN RESIGNS, ‘HALF-PAST-SIX’ AHMAD FAIZAL TAKES OVER AS PARTY CHIEF: ‘I AM GOING TO BUY PISANG GORENG & THEN GO HOME,’ SAYS BERSATU NO.2 – AFTER CLAIMING TO HAVE ‘CHAIRED’ BERSATU MEETING AT MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE THIS AFTERNOON
‘It is nothing’: Bersatu deputy president says gathering at Muhyiddin’s house a party meeting
“It is nothing. Statements will be issued by the party.
“I am going to buy pisang goreng and then go home,” he told reporters when asked about the meeting.
The meeting was held as rumours swirled that Muhyiddin was set to meet ministers, deputy ministers and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.
The attendees began to arrive at Muhyiddin’s residence from 3.45pm and left at about 5.40pm.
Only Redzuan who arrived at 5.15pm has yet to leave the property at the time of writing.
However, at 6.40pm, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was seen exiting the residence.
He was followed by Bersatu member Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara shortly thereafter.
Both men did not stop to answer questions from the media.
Redzuan was seen departing the residence at 7.10pm but he declined to disclose the contents of the meeting to the media.
“It’s nothing,” he said from his car before driving away. MALAY MAIL
Faizal chairs Bersatu meeting amid speculation of PM quitting
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he chaired his party’s meeting at the residence of party leader Muhyiddin Yassin today.
He was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying that a press statement would be issued soon.
A vehicle carrying Faizal was seen leaving Muhyiddin’s residence at 5.45pm.
Other vehicles believed to be carrying senior party leaders including ministers had been seen arriving at the Bersatu president’s home.
Among them were senior minister for economy Azmin Ali; minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (special functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof; women, family and community development minister Rina Harun; and deputy youth and sports minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.
Faizal was recently appointed special adviser to the prime minister with Cabinet-level rank.
No news about resignation, says Zuraida
A Bersatu member of the Cabinet has rejected the speculation about Muhyiddin resigning.
Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is minister for housing and local government, rejected an allegation that Muhyiddin had signed a resignation letter today. “Until now, I have not received any news about it,” she said in a message to Sinar Harian.
She also said there was no news yet about any meeting of the Bersatu Supreme Council being held tomorrow to discuss the possibility of Muhyiddin’s purported intention to resign.
Sinar Harian quoted a Bersatu source as saying that a special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday morning to discuss the latest position of the Perikatan Nasional-led government in the wake of speculation that Muhyiddin no longer enjoys the support of a majority of MPs. FMT
