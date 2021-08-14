‘I WILL ALWAYS BE A GOVT MAN’ – UMNO’S JASIN MP REITERATES SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS THE HYPOCRITES IN CABINET CLUSTER & PAS REFUSE TO WORK WITH DAP – PERHAPS FOR FEAR OF LOSING THEIR CABINET POSTS & SEEING THEIR ‘GRAVY TRAINS’ STOPPED
Jasin’s Umno MP affirms his support for the government
Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah has pledged his loyalty to the current government.
“As a government man, I will always be with the government,” he said after handing out 500 food kits from the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to non-governmental organisation representatives at the Penang Muslim Boys Orphanage at Jalan Air Itam on Saturday (Aug 14) as part of the “Mafi Prihatin” programme.
Ahmad who was Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) deputy minister was responding to a question from reporters on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s bipartisan offer to solve the political bickering in the country.
He however refused to elaborate and stated that he was on official government duties in Penang.
He said if the Opposition agreed, a special Dewan Rakyat sitting would be convened to table a confidence motion.
Muhyiddin had also assured that he would make decisions that are honourable and Constitutional in his attempt to solve the ongoing political crisis.
