SAVE YOUR OXYGEN, MUHYIDDIN – MEETINGS FROM MORNING TO NIGHT OF NO USE – UNLESS THE MEETINGS ARE TO SACK HIS USELESS CABINET – TO MAKE WAY FOR A NEW ‘UNITY CABINET’ – WITHOUT REAL CONCESSIONS & COMMITMENT TO REFORM, THERE’S NO WAY THE OPPOSITION WILL BAIL HIM OUT

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been holding endless meetings since Saturday (Aug 14) morning, says sources.

The meetings between various ministers and leaders from the Perikatan Nasional government were held at the private home of the Prime Minister in Bukit Damansara.

“In the morning, he met up with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“Then, there was a meeting with PAS ministers and leaders including Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man,” said the sources.

The sources also said other senior ministers were also present throughout.

Muhyiddin also held a meeting with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia political bureau, said the source.

“MCA and MIC will meet the Prime Minister later and then there will be other ministers from other parties coming to see him,” said the source.

The meetings were taking place to discuss the way forward for the government as its future remains unsure after the Opposition rejected Muhyiddin’s offer for reforms in a quest for bipartisan support in a looming vote of confidence in Parliament in September.

“Bersatu MPs will hold a meeting with their president Muhyiddin tomorrow (Aug 15) morning,” said the source. ANN

‘It is nothing’: Bersatu deputy president says gathering at Muhyiddin’s house a party meeting

Faizal, who was just appointed as the prime minister’s special adviser last week, stopped to speak to the media who were waiting at the entrance to the residence in Bukit Damansara at 5.45pm today. “It is nothing. Statements will be issued by the party. “I am going to buy pisang goreng and then go home,” he told reporters when asked about the meeting. Other than Faizal, Bersatu Women chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as well as Bersatu Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz were also spotted entering the property earlier this afternoon ahead of the meeting. The meeting was held as rumours swirled that Muhyiddin was set to meet ministers, deputy ministers and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders. The attendees began to arrive at Muhyiddin’s residence from 3.45pm and left at about 5.40pm. Only Redzuan who arrived at 5.15pm has yet to leave the property at the time of writing. However, at 6.40pm, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was seen exiting the residence. He was followed by Bersatu member Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara shortly thereafter. Both men did not stop to answer questions from the media. Redzuan was seen departing the residence at 7.10pm but he declined to disclose the contents of the meeting to the media. “It’s nothing,” he said from his car before driving away. MALAY MAIL ANN / MALAY MAIL

.