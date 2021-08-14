ALTHOUGH NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS, BUSYBODY PKR FROG TRIO ASK – ‘WILL PAKATAN FORM GOVT WITH UMNO KLEPTOCRATS NOW?’ – AND THEY HAVE A POINT – WHO ELSE BUT ‘VESTED INTEREST’ NAJIB & ZAHID CAMPS WOULD SUPPORT ANWAR FOR PM APART FROM PAKATAN? INDEED PAKATAN IS BECOMING TOTALLY USELESS – BEHAVING AS IF THEIR POLITICAL MISSION IN LIFE IS TO MAKE ANWAR PM, NEVER MIND THE PEOPLE & WHAT THEY WANT!

Will Pakatan form govt with support of ‘kleptocrats’, ask three MPs from East M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan must declare if they are planning to take over the government with the support of “kleptocrats”, say three MPs from Sabah and Sarawak.

The three from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia – Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Datuk Jonathan Yassin – said that Pakatan needs to inform the people what price was demanded by supposed kleptocrats for them to work together.

In a statement issued on Saturday (Aug 15), the three also said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has put up offers for bipartisan support with the promise not to let kleptocrats rule.

“We, the three Bersatu MPs from Borneo, challenge Pakatan to publicly declare that they will not take power or form government with the support of kleptocrats.

“If they fail to do so within the next 24 hours, then all the principles and reforms they like to talk about were just a charade and political fodder for their ambitions.

“After making opposition to kleptocrats their rallying cry in GE14, is this what DAP, PKR, Amanah have come to? Take power at all costs, with whichever unsavoury political bedfellow is available.

“Meanwhile, whatever happens now, Muhyiddin can hold his head high. Although his political career was on the line, he refused to give in to kleptocrats, refused to interfere in court cases, refused to sell our future to the highest bidder.

“Pakatan must publicly declare to the rakyat that they are not planning to seize power with the support of kleptocrats.

“Muhyiddin has sworn not to allow kleptocrats back to power, why is PH still refusing to make the same promise?

“Today DAP has indicated their PM candidate will be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Despite conceding the fact that Anwar doesn’t have the numbers and will certainly depend on the support of the kleptocrats and court clusters, they continue to express their support for his candidacy.

“Muhyiddin has promised the rakyat by live telecast that he will not let the kleptocrats take power in our beloved Malaysia. Can DAP or Pakatan give the rakyat the same assurance that they will not take power or form government with the support of kleptocrats?” said the three.

On Aug 13, Muhyiddin announced that he was willing to allow for reforms to take place through bipartisan support in Parliament in a quest for the support of all MPs to allow the Perikatan Nasional government to continue to manage the pandemic until the next election, which he promised will be held before the end of next July.

However, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that the party rejected the offer and that they will stand firm to support Anwar as the next Prime Minister.

Prior to this, Umno leaders such as president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak have retracted their support for Muhyiddin and Perikatan government.

Several Umno MPs including Ahmad Zahid and Najib are currently facing corruption charges in court.

ANN

