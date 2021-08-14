AZALINA BETS THE NEXT GOVT WILL BE A MINORITY GOVT – ISSUES AN ‘FAQ’ SHEET – BUT OMITS THE BURNING QUESTION – WILL THE MINORITY GOVT BE LED BY MUHYIDDIN OR ZAHID OR MAHATHIR?

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said has released an FAQ sheet on the formation of a minority government amid doubts over the support commanded by the prime minister.

In the FAQ, Azalina, the deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker says a sitting prime minister who has lost majority support cannot claim that he can lead a minority government.

“He has to resign as PM first, in accordance with Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution,” she said.

According to reports, 15 MPs from Umno have withdrawn support for Muhyiddin and his administration, either through public or statutory declarations, leaving the governing coalition with only about 100 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

She also said if no MP can secure a mandate, then they can bring the offer of a minority government, together with a number of MPs who are giving conditional support, through a “confidence and supply agreement” (CSA) to the King.

Q: What is the meaning of this CSA?

A: A CSA is a written agreement between a political party or a number of MPs and a minority government over any motion of confidence, bill of law or supplementary vote or budget that is to be tabled and decided based on the voting process in the Dewan Rakyat.

Q: How can the government utilise the CSA in the current political context?

A: The government can offer funds as allocation for the use in the MPs’ people’s service centres and, in return, they are required to support (meaning give their vote towards) the eighth PM as the prime minister when any motion is tabled. For example, the motion of confidence in Parliament next month.

Q: What are the legislative effects if a CSA is agreed upon?

A: The obvious effect is that the Perikatan Nasional-led government will become the first minority government in the history of Malaysia. To put it simply, a minority government is one where the Cabinet ministers led by the prime minister do not have the majority support of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat. Therefore, the validity of a prime minister of a minority government is very dependent on the terms of the CSA.

Q: What are the weaknesses of a minority government?

A: A minority government that is not formed well and properly managed will not sustain for too long because it will face difficulties in approving bills in Parliament. This will affect the government’s ability to manage the country.

Q: What is the difference between a coalition government and a minority government?

A: A coalition government is formed when political parties agree to come together, where the number of MPs is sufficient to prove that the government has the majority. The coalition government is based on shared policies and agenda contained in a written agreement. The MPs representing the parties in this government are required to support bills of law tabled by the government in Parliament.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

