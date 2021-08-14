PETALING JAYA: A series of U-turns by Umno MPs aligned to the present administration appears to be drawing the curtains on Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as the country’s eighth prime minister.

Speaking to FMT, several Umno and Bersatu sources said they are expecting Muhyiddin to announce his resignation soon.

“The resignation letter is ready, but we are not sure when he will make the announcement,” said one source on condition of anonymity.

Muhyiddin’s circumstances looked bleak yesterday when opposition parties and Umno rejected his proposal for reforms and a more inclusive administration in exchange for support in September’s parliamentary vote of confidence.

But things went from bad to worse as those in the Cabinet, including Umno and PAS ministers, voiced disapproval for the proposal that had apparently “caught them by surprise”.

Now, it is learnt that some Umno and PAS ministers are already looking at ways to make a face-saving U-turn.

“The mood has been sombre, and a lot of discussions have been taking place since yesterday, but since we lack majority support, the best way out of this mess may be for Muhyiddin to resign.”

Another government source said some Cabinet ministers have already “packed up” in anticipation of Muhyiddin’s resignation.

“My minister packed up his office yesterday. I’m told another minister has also finished packing,” said one official on condition of anonymity.

Aides to two other ministers also told FMT they had been instructed to clear their offices by Aug 18.

Meanwhile, a senior Bersatu leader said the situation was “bad”.

“The PM’s proposal has put PAS and Umno MPs who remained loyal to him in a difficult spot.

“It’s a lost cause for the PM but not Perikatan Nasional. Perhaps another PM can salvage the situation if it gets Umno’s support.”

It is also understood that several Umno ministers have already voiced their regret over defying the party’s orders following the PM’s proposal.

However, one insider close to the prime minister’s camp said Muhyiddin had no plans to resign as he wanted to run the country till the next general election (GE15).

“It is true what he said, that he wanted to ensure continuing, especially in ensuring the vaccination programme is run smoothly. But if MPs don’t want to support him, there is nothing much we can do,” he added.

“However, we are still open to talks,” he added.

