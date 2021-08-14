GUAN ENG DISAPPOINTS – IF HE ONLY DARES TO MAKE A MOVE WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AS HIS SHIELD, NON-MALAYS MIGHT AS WELL MIGRATE! SURE MUHYIDDIN, PAS & UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER ARE TREACHERY, HYPOCRISY & FAILURE PERSONIFIED – BUT NO LESS ARE ANWAR, NAJIB & ZAHID

Can’t fault those attracted by reform offers but can’t trust Muhyiddin – Guan Eng

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said those who are attracted by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer of concessions cannot be faulted for wanting institutional reforms.

At the same time, Lim said Muhyiddin’s track record also raises doubt on whether he will follow through with his promises.

“For those initially attracted by the promised reforms, they cannot be faulted for relying on the common refrain of ‘the end justifies the means’, regardless of who initiates them.

“They are not wrong in their idealistic pursuit of institutional reforms. However, we are dealing with a prime minister who has a history of doing the opposite where ‘the end justifies the means’, in this case, it’s to remain as prime minister at all cost,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin, in an attempt to rebuild his collapsed majority, had among others, offered to implement long-time reforms advocated by the opposition including a term limit for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.

However, Lim said institutional reform is not political expediency and can only be done with a genuine commitment and sacrifice.

“Based on the prime minister’s record of political treachery and the composition of his conservative cabinet that is consistently opposed to reforms of any kind, there is genuine scepticism whether he will deliver his promised reforms when it is clearly a gambit for power or stratagem for survival,” he said.

Lim added that while many expect Muhyiddin to resign, DAP is not supportive of a general election during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“DAP is clear on our choice of who should be the next prime minister in accordance with Pakatan Harapan mandate.

“No one person is entitled to be prime minister but qualification must be based on potential capability and capacity to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recession and commitment to institutional reforms to normalise Malaysia as an emerging developed nation,” he said.

DAP wants opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as Harapan’s prime ministerial candidate but it is still unclear if he can muster the necessary numbers in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin’s lifeline

Meanwhile, a group of NGOs described Muhyiddin’s offer as an attempt to cling to power under the guise of institutional reforms.

“Muhyiddin’s so-called seven reform proposals to move closer to cross-party cooperation should not be used as a lifeline to preserve the Perikatan Nasional (PN) regime, by adhering to the principle of putting the people first,” they said.

They added that Muhyiddin should comply with the provisions of the Federal Constitution and undergo a confidence vote.

“Since our country’s independence, there has not been a precedent in which the incumbent prime minister was ousted by a vote of no-confidence.

“We would like to remind opposition parties that they should not hastily accept any conditions imposed by the prime minister when the PN regime is in danger.

“They should instead establish a constitutional precedent during this political crisis, by urging the prime minister who has lost the majority of support to resign immediately or insist on respecting the Federal Constitution and accept the parliamentary motion of no confidence,” they said.

The joint statement was inked by among others, the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) and Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram).

They said Muhyiddin’s test of confidence should happen by next week instead of next month and if it is proven that he has lost his majority, he should immediately step down.

Meanwhile, the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) welcomed Muhyiddin’s offer which it described as a political moratorium.

DPMM president Abdul Halim Husin said it was the best way to set aside the political conflict while the economy was suffering during the pandemic.

During this ceasefire period, Halim said all efforts must be on restoring the healthcare system and economy.

“Our hope is with a political moratorium agreement, the prime minister, who has used all of his lifelines to remain in government, will fulfil his promise and return the mandate to the people to elect a new government by July next year,” he added.

Pro-Muhyiddin Umno MPs in the dark over PM’s peace offering to opposition

At least two Umno MPs aligned with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said they were caught off guard by the prime minister’s offer for the opposition to support the government in exchange for reforms.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said he was not informed about the deal and like most Malaysians, only found out when Muhyiddin made the offer on live television.

“We only just found out… so, now, we want to know what the (proposed) cooperation entails,” he told Malaysiakini.

As such, the Padang Besar MP said a meeting will be held with Muhyiddin soon.

Zahidi is among the 23 Umno MPs still backing Muhyiddin and is vocal in supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The remaining 15 Umno MPs have withdrawn support for Muhyiddin, leaving him with 100 MPs, 11 short of a simple majority. There are presently 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat while another two seats are vacant.

Muhyiddin, in an attempt to rebuild his collapsed majority, had offered various reforms in exchange for the support of opposition MPs but was rebuffed.

His offers included equal funding for opposition MPs and reforms that have long been lobbied for by the opposition, such as a term limit for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws, and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.

Zahidi said Muhyiddin’s announcement lacked details and things were still unclear.

“We don’t know whether the cooperation with them will be as the opposition or part of the government. We will look at it and discuss,” he added.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, another dissenting Umno lawmaker who was against the party quitting the PN government, said he too was unclear about the nature of the proposed cooperation.

“The prime minister announced some form of cooperation but the nature of the cooperation is unclear.

“Will DAP be part of PN or what? Is he inviting everyone to cooperate in the interest of the country, what form will it take? We need to seek clarification,” he added.

Tajuddin said he is sceptical that DAP and PKR will accept the offer as it is not according to what opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are planning.

“I think it’s not possible because it’s different from what Anwar and Zahid want to do.”

PAS maintains ‘no DAP’ in government

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man maintained that his party is steadfast in not accepting DAP into the government.

This was after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday made a slew of reform offers to the opposition in exchange for their support.

“PAS firmly disagrees if DAP becomes part of the government,” he told Malaysiakini.

Tuan Ibrahim was asked about the Islamist party’s position on Muhyiddin seeking cooperation with the opposition including DAP, with which it has strained relations.

No ministerial positions have been offered yet.

Asked if PAS agreed with some of the offers being made by Muhyiddin, Tuan Ibrahim said his party saw it as a way for the government to continue dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The offer is for all parties… It is a way out for us in facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the vaccination programme.

“The government’s priority is to resolve the vaccination and save a challenging situation where many people are affected,” he added.

Muhyiddin, in an attempt to rebuild his collapsed majority after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for him, had offered various reforms in exchange for the support of opposition MPs.

His offers included equal funding for opposition MPs and reforms that have long been lobbied for by the opposition, such as a term limit for the prime minister, anti-hopping laws, and a more inclusive composition of parliamentary select committees.

